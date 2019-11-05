Purple Debuts An Exclusive Weighted Blanket And Sleep Mask Created In Partnership With Gravity

The Purple + Gravity Blanket is the world's first weighted blanket featuring Purple's dual-feel technology, which is designed to help you relax in your comfort zone any day of the year thanks to its two layers – a duvet (outer shell) and weighted inner blanket. One side showcases a plush, mink-like fabric that keeps you warm and cozy as temperatures decrease while the other side features a technical cooling fabric that helps when things heat up with its breathable and moisture-wicking capabilities (and is perfect for hot sleepers to use year-round). The blanket features a grey, quilted pattern, with a 100 percent cotton outer layer and 100 percent polyester fiber filling. Both queen- and king-sized, the Purple + Gravity Blanket can be used as a throw blanket or your primary comforter.

The new, innovative Purple + Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask features the same exclusive, micro-plush fiber materials and construction found in the blanket with a cashmere feel. It weighs one half-pound, ideal for evenly-distributed pressure and optimal sleep by blocking light and distributing light touch across key relaxation pressure points. The mask comes with an adjustable elastic strap so that you can ﬁt it properly and comfortably to your head. Both the weighted blanket and sleep mask use environmentally friendly microscopic glass beads, rather than the traditional silicone or plastic beads found in most weighted blankets.

"We've specifically developed these weighted products with Gravity to help everyone sleep great and wake up as well-rested as possible to take on the day," said Joe Megibow, chief executive officer at Purple. "Our weighted blanket and sleep mask have dual-feel fabric with one cool side and one plush side, to help reduce stress and anxiety. This partnership is a great opportunity for our customers to experience our brands during this season of gifting."

Weighted blankets and sleep masks are scientifically proven to help calm stress and anxiety via deep pressure therapy that relaxes the nervous system and simulates the feeling of being hugged so you sleep and feel better. More specifically, Gravity uses the power of Deep Pressure Therapy that stimulates pressure points on the body linked to improved sleep, mood, and relaxation. Deep touch pressure stimulation has been shown to increase serotonin and melatonin, the hormones responsible for calming relaxation, while decreasing cortisol, the hormone responsible for stress. In a recent SleepScore Labs study, 72 percent of people reported a better night's sleep with Gravity.

"Working with Purple has allowed us to improve upon our existing technology for an exclusive experience that provides users with new ways to sleep," said Mark Wynohradnyk, Brand Director at Gravity Blankets. "Purple's dual-feel blanket represents the heaviest blanket we've ever produced which will only enhance the quality night's sleep our products are proven to provide."

The Purple + Gravity Weighted Blanket's retail price is $299, while the Weighted Sleep Mask costs $29. Consumers who purchase a weighted blanket and sleep mask together will receive 10 percent off at checkout (no promotional code necessary).

For full details on the Purple + Gravity Blanket and Weighted Sleep Mask and to order yours now through December 31, visit Purple.com

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

About Gravity

Gravity is a premium sleep and wellness company creating innovative products which promote better sleep, combat stress, and reduce anxiety using science-backed practices and groundbreaking technologies. Creators of the popular Gravity Weighted Blanket, named among TIME's 50 Best Inventions of 2018, Gravity Products offers a full suite of relaxation products from its Gravity Weighted Sleep Mask and Gravity PM CBD sleep aid to its most recently launched Gravity Aromatherapy Pillow. For more information on Gravity, visit gravityblankets.com .

