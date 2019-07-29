Purple Heart Homes And Outlets Of Mississippi Announce 7 Days For The Troops Event And Press Conference

STATESVILLE, N.C., July 29, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Heart Homes is pleased to announce its' partnership with the Outlets of Mississippi, Mississippi's largest outlet shopping destination located minutes from the capital city of Jackson in the city of Pearl, to launch the inaugural "7 Days for the Troops" Veteran's event and upcoming press conference to be held at Outlets of Mississippi.

The Outlets of Mississippi and Scott Burns, founder of 7 Days for the Troops, are working with Purple Heart Homes: Jackson Restoration Hope Chapter, to raise funds to help improve the lives of disabled Veterans.

The 7 Days for the Troops event will be held in the parking lot of Outlets of Mississippi November 1 – 8. Scott, a disabled Marine Veteran, will build a 3-tier tower and live 24/7 for 7 days to raise awareness and funds for Purple Heart Homes: Jackson Restoration Hope Chapter.

Purple Heart Homes was founded by two Iraq combat wounded veterans whose mission is to provide quality housing solutions to Service-Connected Disabled Veterans and their families.

We are inviting all media outlets to a press conference to be held at the Outlets of Mississippi on Tuesday, August 6 at 10am. Scott Burns will officially announce the 7 Days for the Troops event and will also invite persons, businesses and organizations to become sponsors and/or donors for this event, in which we seek to raise $20,000 to help a disabled Veteran. Scott will also announce and invite prospective sponsors/donors to the Sponsor Party, being held August 8 at 6pm at the Farm Bureau Grill inside Trustmark Park, where patrons can meet Scott in person and learn more about 7 Days for the Troops.

"When Scott and Purple Heart Homes approached us to host this event, we knew we had to do everything in our power to help make this event successful. The Outlets of Mississippi is honored to be a part of such a patriotic event, and even more humbled to help a Veteran who has served our country. With the media's help on getting the word out, we are confident this will be a successful event," commented Kathy Hackshaw, Director of Retail Operations and General Manager of the Outlets of Mississippi.

John Gallina, CEO and Co-Founder of Purple Heart Homes is delighted to partner with Scott and the Outlets of Mississippi on this exciting and important event. "We've known Scott for many years and have worked with him in the past," said Gallina. "This is a wonderful opportunity to help disabled Veterans in Mississippi, and to raise important funds that will enable us to provide assistance to even more people who so desperately need it."

Mark your calendars for the press conference on Tuesday, August 6!

ABOUT THE OUTLETS OF MISSISSIPPI

At 325,000 square feet the Outlets of Mississippi is the largest outlet shopping destination in Mississippi. Located minutes from the capital city of Jackson in the city of Pearl, the outlet shopping destination features a collection of more than 80 leading designer and name brands including Bath & Body Works, Coach Outlet, Carter's Babies & Kids, Michael Kors, Banana Republic Factory Store, francesca's, Gap Factory Store, Ann Taylor, LOFT, Chico's Outlet, Levi's®, adidas, Nike Factory Store, Under Armour® and VF® Outlet, and Haggar Clothing Co among many more, which offer every day savings of up to 65 percent off regular retail prices. Visit www.outletsofms.com for more information including a complete store directory, sale and special event information and driving directions. Follow Outlets of Mississippi on Facebook!

About Purple Heart Homes

Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded veterans on a mission to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled and Aging Veterans that are substantial in function, design and quality. Purple Heart Homes has two programs: Veterans Aging in Place (VAIP) and The Veterans Home Ownership Program (VHOP). From building a ramp for wheelchair-bound veterans to providing home ownership opportunities to veterans with physical as well as invisible injuries, Purple Heart Homes' programs are designed out of necessity and fit the specific needs of veterans of all ages and from all eras, helping them to live and age in place, in their own safe, accessible and sustainable homes. For more information, visit www.phhusa.org. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans' Lives One Home at a Time.

Contact: Shana Head, Director of Marketing

Outlets of Mississippi - 769-972-3022, shead@outletsofms.com





Debbie Kaufmann, Communications Manager

Purple Heart Homes - 301-252-3582, dkaufmann@phhusa.org

SOURCE Purple Heart Homes

Related Links

www.purplehearthomesusa.org

