Purple Heart Homes Co-Founders' Book Reveals Veterans Stories About the Moral Consequences of War

Wounded Homecoming: The Uphill Journey of Wounded Veterans from Battlefield to Homefront tells the story of John and Dale, their 22-year friendship, and how providing service to others became a critical aspect of their healing process and who they are today. The book talks of the important role family and community play to help heal the injuries these veterans have suffered. The book also helps us understand the significant value of purpose and passion, the importance of serving others, and the heartbreaking sense of loss that comes with losing a long-time friend, business partner, and battle buddy.

Sadly, on February 12, 2018, just days after John sent the manuscript to the publisher, Dale passed away suddenly at the age of 39 from a double pulmonary embolism that resulted from his combat injuries. 100% of sales from this book will be donated to Purple Heart Homes to support its mission.

"Dale Beatty was my friend and my battle buddy. When you have a battle buddy you have an unexplainable bond of love and trust unlike any other lifelong friendship. There is not a day that goes by that I do not think about Dale and how I long to hear his voice to take his daily ribbing. We just reached the ten-year anniversary starting Purple Heart Homes. We had great plans of what we wanted to do together to help more veterans live safely and with dignity in their homes," said co-founder and executive director John Gallina. "It is sad that Dale did not live to see this book, which we wrote together, be published. He would have been very proud knowing that this book will help us continue building awareness of Purple Heart Homes and spreading the stories of veterans, like us, who have faced the challenges of returning home after being in combat."

3.8 million Service Connected Disabled Veterans are living with the daily challenges of having served our country. According to Disabled World One, half of all wheelchair users must use steps to enter or exit their homes. Over 50 percent of veterans 65 years of age and older live in homes built in the 1950's and 1960's that often are no longer suited to meet their needs because of their ages and disabilities. Purple Heart Homes was established in 2008 to help these veterans. In 2010, the organization completed its first project. The number of projects has grown consecutively during each year since, and in 2017 Purple Heart Homes surpassed 300 projects completed. As Purple Heart Homes recognizes its 10th anniversary this year, and in honor and memory of Dale Beatty, the organization continues its work to help as many Service Connected Disabled Veterans as possible moving forward into future years.

Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 nonprofit organization founded by Dale Beatty and John Gallina, two Iraq combat wounded veterans whose mission is to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled Veterans that are substantial in function, design and quality. Purple Heart Homes has two programs: Veterans Aging in Place (VAIP), which encompasses the Operation Veterans Home Renovation Project (OVHR), and The Veterans Home Ownership Program (VHOP). From building a ramp for wheelchair-bound veterans to providing home ownership opportunities to veterans with physical as well as invisible injuries, Purple Heart Homes' programs are designed out of necessity and fit the specific needs of veterans of all ages and from all eras, helping them to live and age in place, in their own safe, accessible and sustainable homes. For more information, visit www.phhusa.org. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans' Lives One Home at a Time.

