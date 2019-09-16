Purple Heart Homes Completes 500th project Since Its 2008 Inception

STATESVILLE, N.C., Sept. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Heart Homes (PHH – www.phhusa.org) is pleased to announce that on Friday, September 13, 2019, the organization will celebrate its 500th project with the installation of a front porch and critical home renovations for a Service Connected Disabled Veteran who served in the Cold War, the Gulf War, Operation Iraqi Freedom, and Operation Enduring Freedom. The Veteran, along with Purple Heart Homes' staff, volunteers, and community leaders, will celebrate this momentous occasion with two simultaneous celebrations.

The first celebration will be the "Mission Complete" Ceremony, held at the home of the project recipient in Anchorage, Alaska at 1:00pm (Alaska Daylight Time), and one at the Purple Heart Homes Headquarters in Statesville, North Carolina, at 4:00pm Eastern Time. A simultaneous Facebook Live Stream, hosted by Woody & Wilcox and beginning at 5:00pm Eastern Time, will enable viewers to see teams in both locations celebrating this significant event.

"We are humbled, excited, and very happy to reach this important milestone," said John Gallina, Co-Founder and CEO of Purple Heart Homes. "After Dale and I established Purple Heart Homes in 2008, it took several years to complete our first few projects. To celebrate 500 "Mission Completes" in 11 years is a wonderful accomplishment, one of which I am exceptionally proud. We didn't do it alone, and I thank the many incredible partners, sponsors, community volunteers, community members, PHH Chapters, and PHH staff for their hard work and ongoing dedication to helping provide critically important housing solutions to our Service Connected Disabled Veterans. And without some of our long-time partners, including The Home Depot Foundation, Bank of America, and National Gypsum, many of the projects we've been able to deliver could never have been started, much less completed. The list is too long to name all of our wonderful supporters but you can view the entire list at PHH Partners. On behalf of everyone at Purple Heart Homes and all of our 500 Veterans who have been the recipients of these projects, thank you from the bottom of our hearts."

More than 4 million Service Connected Disabled Veterans live in the United States today (U.S. Census Bureau, https://www.census.gov/newsroom/facts-for-features/2017/veterans-day.html), and over 50 percent of Veterans 65 years of age and older live in homes built in the 1950's and 1960's that often are no longer suited to meet their needs because of their ages and disabilities. Purple Heart Homes has two programs: Veterans Aging in Place (VAIP) and The Veterans Home Ownership Program (VHOP). From building a ramp for wheelchair-bound Veterans to providing home ownership opportunities to Veterans with physical as well as invisible injuries, Purple Heart Homes' programs are designed out of necessity and fit the specific needs of Veterans of all ages and from all eras.

Please join Purple Heart Homes and its partners in thinking about the value that a safe and accessible home brings to our Veterans, who have sacrificed so much for each of us. Please consider donating to Purple Heart Homes, joining its' Hearts of Honor Club, volunteering for a project, or starting a Chapter in your community. There are so many more of these Veterans who need our help. Visit www.phhusa.org to learn more about how you can help Purple Heart Homes in its mission to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled Veterans.

Purple Heart Homes is a 501(c)3 non-profit founded by John Gallina and the late Dale Beatty, two Iraq combat-wounded Veterans who started a mission to provide housing solutions for Service Connected Disabled Veterans and their families. Driven by the belief that no Veteran should be left behind, Purple Heart Homes, together with the community, is committed to ensuring quality life solutions for Disabled American Veterans from all conflicts.

For more information, visit www.phhusa.org. Purple Heart Homes – Improving Veterans' Lives One Home at a Time.

