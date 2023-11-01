Purple Innovation and RemWave Announce Partnership

LEHI, Utah, Nov. 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), the leader in groundbreaking sleep technology and inventor of the GelFlex ®, Grid and BioFi, the creator of the innovative wellness and sleep monitoring device, RemWave, today announced a partnership to make restorative sleep more accessible to millions of customers. This partnership makes Purple the first-to-market distributor for the most advanced non-wearable sleep device available today.

RemWave® is the most convenient, non-contact sleep product that tracks and monitors sleep. RemWave measures 6-inches in diameter, and can be placed easily underneath any bed. It can track up to two different people's sleep with two devices underneath the bed. With state-of-the-art sensors that detect presence, motion, and vital signs to help better understand and improve sleep quality, RemWave brings NASA-inspired technology and unmatched monitoring capabilities to anyone. "Our goal was to bring accuracy, convenience, and an improvement in lifestyle through sleep monitoring in a non-wearable device that this growing industry so desperately needed. With RemWave, we have done just that. The future of the best night's sleep is here," said Seth Campbell, Founder and CEO, BioFi. "Purple is known for being an innovative company, and has brought unique, cutting edge and proprietary solutions to sleep and wellness for years. Because of this, we believe that Purple makes the perfect partner to bring this breakthrough technology to wellness minded consumers everywhere."

This innovative partnership brings together two leaders in sleep technology to offer even more tools that encourage prioritization of deep sleep and wellness. The combination of Purple's GelFlex Grid mattresses, proven to improve sleep, combined with the sleep and wellness monitoring of the RemWave will bring a full-service solution to customers. By offering RemWave in select retail locations and providing demonstrations for customers, Purple continues its commitment to pioneering technology that makes deep sleep effortless. "We're excited to bring the RemWave experience to our customers. Sleepers can monitor their sleep without being bogged down by wearables, and make adjustments to maximize restorative sleep," said Jeff Hutchings, Purple's Chief Innovation Officer. RemWave devices and demonstrations will be available in 11 Purple Showrooms in Utah beginning November 1.

About BioFi

Praesidium was founded in 2016 to create life detection technologies that could prevent unnecessary tragedy such as children left in hot vehicles. Partnering with scientists from NASA and MIT over the last 5 years, Praesidium has developed BioFi, a patented and proprietary technology that has the ability to detect human presence and human vital signs without any contact and even through hard surfaces with extremely high accuracy and precision.

About Purple

Purple, the leading premium mattress company with the #1 Gel Grid technology in the world, GelFlex® Grid, thoughtfully engineers products that make restorative sleep effortless for every kind of sleeper. The result of over 30 years of innovation and 150 issued patents in comfort technologies, Purple's GelFlex Grid is the most significant advancement in mattresses in decades and is proven to reduce aches and pains. It instantly adapts as you move, balances temperature, relieves pressure, and offers support in all the right places. Purple products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more, can be found online at Purple.com, in over 57 Purple stores and over 3,000 retailers nationwide. Sleep Better. Live Purple™.

