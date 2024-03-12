PURPLE INNOVATION AND TEMPUR SEALY INTERNATIONAL REACH AGREEMENT

Framework for Mattress Firm Partnership and Confirmation of Purple's Patents

LEHI, Utah, March 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple" or the "Company"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress," today announced that it has entered into a settlement agreement with Tempur Sealy International, Inc. ("Tempur Sealy"). The parties have agreed to a post-acquisition framework for Purple's partnership with Mattress Firm Inc. ("Mattress Firm"), the nation's largest mattress specialty retailer, subject to FTC approval of TSI's acquisition of Mattress Firm, and amicably resolved their various intellectual property disputes. Purple is pleased to reaffirm its valid patent and trademark rights in and to its proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer® gel material, the key component in Purple's GelFlex® Grid.

If the FTC does not object to Tempur Sealy's acquisition of Mattress Firm, Tempur Sealy agrees that Purple will retain its current relationship with Mattress Firm for a minimum of twelve months, versus the two-month commitment in place previously. According to Rob DeMartini, CEO of Purple Innovation:

"Mattress Firm is an important and respected partner. We believe our Purple brand and products bring a high number of unique consumers into Mattress Firm stores. We appreciate working on an even playing field today and want to continue to work collaboratively with Mattress Firm. This agreement will give us time to explore expansion opportunities."

Purple and Tempur Sealy have also agreed to amicably resolve all differences regarding their various intellectual property disputes. Although the specific terms of the deal are confidential, Purple retains all control and ownership over its brand, its patented mattress technology and its Hyper-Elastic Polymer and GelFlex Grid marks. That the parties were able to resolve their differences is a strong signal to the marketplace that Purple is an innovator in hybrid mattress technology and deter future threats to Purple's business. DeMartini adds:

"The marketplace's interest in gel technology recognizes the strength of what makes Purple's unmatched sleep innovation disruptive and cutting edge, and the best way of delivering deep, uninterrupted sleep. We are pleased to focus on expanding Purple's business and bringing the many benefits of our GelFlex Grid to more customers."

About Purple

Purple is a digitally native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. Today Purple markets and sells its products through direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers, and Purple-owned retail showrooms. Purple designs and manufactures a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Its products are the result of over 30 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

