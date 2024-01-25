Purple Innovation Partners with Bedhead Marketing

Introduces Retail Sales Associate Learning Program to emphasize the innovation behind and benefits of the GelFlex® Grid

SALT LAKE CITY, Jan. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, the leading premium sleep innovation brand, inventor of the GelFlex Grid, and holder of more than 120 patents, today announced a partnership with Bedhead Marketing, a leading authority in learning and development (L&D) solutions specific to the sleep category. This collaboration aims to deepen retail sales associates' expertise regarding Purple's innovative sleep technologies, with a focus on the proprietary GelFlex® Grid.

Bedhead Marketing, known for its experience and robust history in the development of training curriculum that resonates with retail Sales Associates, will design and implement initiatives to educate and engage retail Sales associates. These programs will empower retailers' sales teams with in-depth knowledge about Purple's product offerings.

"We are thrilled to join forces with Bedhead Marketing to enhance the ability of our retail partners' sales teams in showcasing the transformative qualities of Purple's sleep technologies," said Mason Stephens, Vice President, and Head of Wholesale at Purple Innovation. "We know that our product is unique among mattress offerings, and this collaboration allows us to ensure that sales associates are involved in Purple's innovative approach and connected to the benefits it provides."

Bedhead Marketing will leverage its proven methodologies to create engaging training modules, workshops, and resources that cater to the diverse learning styles of retail sales associates. The goal is to cultivate a comprehensive understanding of Purple's product range, enabling associates to effectively convey the benefits of the GelFlex® Grid to potential customers.

"We are honored to partner with Purple, a brand synonymous with innovation and quality in the sleep industry," said Brandon Bain, CEO at Bedhead Marketing. "Our team is committed to developing impactful learning experiences that will empower retail sales associates to not only understand the technology behind Purple's amazing products, but also articulate the unique value proposition to customers."

This collaboration represents a significant step towards strengthening Purple's retail presence and ensuring that customers receive expert guidance when making informed decisions about their sleep investments.

About Purple

Purple, the leading premium mattress company with the #1 Gel Grid technology, GelFlex® Grid, thoughtfully engineers products that make restorative sleep effortless for every kind of sleeper. The result of over 30 years of innovation and over 120 issued patents in comfort technologies , Purple's GelFlex Grid is the most significant advancement in mattresses in decades and is proven to reduce aches and pains. It instantly adapts as you move, balances temperature, relieves pressure, and offers support in all the right places. Purple products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more, can be found online at Purple.com, in 60 Purple stores and over 3,000 retailers nationwide. Sleep Better. Live Purple™.

About Bedhead

Bedhead Marketing is a team of award-winning mattress experts who are experienced in both the retail and wholesale and exclusively serve the mattress and furniture market. They partner with suppliers, manufacturers, and retailers to provide marketing, graphic assets and education along with services like consulting, advertising and more!

Bedhead is known for producing high-quality, 3D studio, website, advertising & graphic designers as product experts that understand the industry unlike any other marketing team.

Offering expert sales and product education with the ability to produce impactful product launches, sales training, LMS development, and more, Bedhead has become the trusted source for Retailer and Manufacturer support. Bedder Brands Built Here.

To learn more about Bedhead, visit the website at www.Bedheadmarketing.com or contact [email protected]

