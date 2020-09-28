Purple Innovation Partners with Precious Dreams Foundation to Bring Bedtime Comfort to Foster Children

LEHI, Utah, Sept. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, LLC ("Purple"), the leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress today announced a partnership with the Precious Dreams Foundation to provide bedtime comfort to children in foster care and homeless shelters. The partnership aims to raise awareness around the importance of sleep hygiene for children, especially those in difficult and stressful environments.

The partnership kicks off with the 9th Annual Pajama Ball, Precious Dreams Foundation's annual fundraising gala which will be hosted virtually on October 6, 2020. In the coming months, Purple and Precious Dreams Foundation will collaborate on a number of initiatives including providing comfort drops to kids in need, hosting in-store and online donation campaigns and creating educational resources for vulnerable children.

"Precious Dreams Foundation's mission is to support the wellbeing of children in foster care and homeless shelters by enabling a better bedtime routine for these underserved kids. This directly aligns with Purple's mission to improve lives through meaningful comfort solutions, primarily focused on a better night's sleep," said Joe Megibow, CEO of Purple. "Through this partnership we hope to not only raise awareness about the importance of sleep in a child's development and wellbeing, but also contribute to making a real difference in these deserving children's lives."

"We're thrilled to have a values aligned partner that is equally committed to helping children find comfort and focus on their dreams," said Nicole Russell, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Precious Dreams Foundation. "Some of my best ideas and happy thoughts come to me at night in bed and we believe all children deserve the space, comfort and support to explore those types of thoughts as well."

By providing donations of sleep comfort products and resources to children in shelters and foster care, Purple and Precious Dreams Foundation hope to help kids achieve a better night's sleep. With sleep being crucial for children's brain development and physical and mental health, it's never been more important to help children find bedtime comfort that will improve their overall wellbeing.

To get involved and show your support, you can donate to Precious Dreams Foundation by visiting https://donate.purple.com/precious-dreams/. Just $25 provides a child a comfort bag full of bedtime comfort items.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer® gel technology underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com .

About Precious Dreams Foundation

Precious Dreams Foundation was established in 2012 by mother-daughter duo, Nicole Russell and Angie Medina. The organization was established exclusively to provide children (birth – 18yrs) in foster care and homeless shelters with bedtime comfort items and therapeutic programs to promote and build self-comforting skills. In less than eight years, in addition to New York City, local chapters have been established in Chicago, South Florida, Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. For more information about Precious Dreams Foundation, visit PreciousDreamsFoundation.org

