Purple Innovation Reports First Quarter 2018 Results

First Quarter Financial Summary

Net revenue increased 102.4% to $61.0 million , compared to $30.1 million in the first quarter of 2017.

, compared to in the first quarter of 2017. Gross margin was 43.3% as compared to 47.5% in the first quarter of 2017.

Operating loss was $(2.9) million as compared to operating loss of $(2.0) million in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted operating loss was $(0.6) million compared to adjusted operating loss of $(1.9) million in the first quarter of 2017.

as compared to operating loss of in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted operating loss was compared to adjusted operating loss of in the first quarter of 2017. Net loss was $(3.6) million for the first quarter 2018 compared to a net loss of $(2.0) million in the year ago period.

for the first quarter 2018 compared to a net loss of in the year ago period. EBITDA was $(2.5) million compared to $(1.9) million in the first quarter of 2017. Adjusted EBITDA was $(0.1) million compared to $(1.9) million in the first quarter of 2017.

"The strong top-line performance we delivered to start the year underscores our progress gaining share in the competitive direct-to-consumer mattress category," commented Terry Pearce, Co-Founder, Chairman and CEO. "We experienced continued strong demand for the original Purple mattress as well as a positive response to the newer, higher-priced models that we introduced on our website during the first quarter. At the same time, we are pleased with the results of our test with Mattress Firm. Following solid sell-through of our product in the initial 51 test stores, we have increased our presence to 117 locations including three new geographies and have an additional 73 store expansion planned for the third quarter."

First Quarter 2018 Review

First quarter 2018 net revenue increased 102.4% to $61.0 million, compared to $30.1 million in the first quarter of 2017. The increase in net revenue was driven primarily by higher direct-to-consumer demand for mattresses, including new higher-priced offerings launched online in February 2018, fueled by increased marketing investments and an improved manufacturing capacity to fulfill orders. The first quarter of 2018 also benefitted from contributions from mattress sales in the wholesale channel, which launched in the fourth quarter 2017.

Gross margin for the first quarter 2018 was 43.3% compared to 47.5% in the year ago period, and 43.7% for the full year 2017. The decrease was driven by inventory adjustments related to inefficiencies we experienced in quality control and the manufacturing process as we scaled the production of the new mattresses to meet higher than expected demand. In addition, we also experienced higher freight costs during the first quarter 2018 associated with the new model mattress launch as we initially flat-packed the new models as opposed to rolling them to achieve our February launch date. These additional costs were partially offset by the higher product margins of our new models.

Operating expenses were $29.3 million in the first quarter 2018 compared to $16.3 million in the prior year period. The increase in operating expenses is primarily attributable to higher marketing investments to expand brand awareness and drive direct-to-consumer demand for the Company's product portfolio as well as $2.4 million of one-time, non-recurring costs related to the business combination transaction with Global Partner Acquisition Corp and severance costs.

Operating loss was $(2.9) million, compared to a loss of $(2.0) million in the prior year. Adjusted operating loss was $(0.6) million compared to an adjusted operating loss of $(1.9) million in first quarter 2017. First quarter 2018 excludes the one-time business combination transaction and severance costs.

Net loss was $(3.6) million for the first quarter 2018 compared to a net loss of $(2.0) million in the year ago period.

EBITDA for the first quarter 2018 was $(2.5) million compared to $(1.9) million in the first quarter 2017. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes one-time, non-recurring costs related to the business combination transaction with Global Partner Acquisition Corp and severance costs was $(0.1) million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(1.9) million last year.

Balance Sheet Highlights

As of March 31, 2018, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $26.8 million compared to $3.6 million in cash and cash equivalents as of December 31, 2017. Inventories as of March 31, 2018 totaled $26.6 million compared with $13.3 million as of December 31, 2017.

2018 Outlook

For the second quarter of 2018, the Company expects net revenue to be between $70.0 million and $73.0 million and adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $(3.0) million to $(1.0) million.

For 2018, the Company now expects net revenue to be between $290.0 million and $310.0 million, an increase of between 47% and 57% over annual 2017, and adjusted EBITDA of approximately breakeven.

Terry Pearce added, "We continue to be very optimistic about the long-term prospects for Purple. In the near-term, we have adopted a more conservative top-line outlook to reflect increased pressure from online competition, lower online conversion rates in conjunction with the higher-priced models, and a slower than expected rollout of our wholesale business. Our revised revenue guidance is also based on the rising costs of digital advertising and marketing activities combined with our commitment to managing the business to breakeven on an adjusted EBITDA basis for 2018."

Webcast and Conference Call Information

Purple Innovation, Inc. will host a live conference call to discuss financial results today, May 15, 2018, at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. The dial-in number for the conference call is (877) 425-9470. The dial-in number for international callers is (201) 389-0878. The call is also being webcast and can be accessed on the investor relations section of the Company's website, investors.purple.com. After the conference call, a webcast replay will remain available on the investor relations section of the Company's website for 30 days.

About Purple

Purple is a comfort technology company that designs and manufactures products to improve how people sleep, sit, and stand. It designs and manufactures a range of comfort technology products, including mattresses, pillows, and cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer technology designed to improve comfort. The Company markets and sells its products through its direct-to-consumer online channel, traditional retail partners, and third party online retailers. For more information on Purple, visit www.purple.com.

Forward Looking Statements

Certain statements made in this release that are not historical facts are "forward looking statements" within the meaning of the "safe harbor" provisions of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements include but are not limited to statements about our outlook and expectations for our financial results for the first quarter of 2018 and the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, as well as our ability to create sustained profitability and shareholder value and our expectations with regard to our partnership with Mattress Firm. Statements based on historical data are not intended and should not be understood to indicate the Company's expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking statements provide current expectations or forecasts of future events or determinations. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance, conditions or results, and involve a number of known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other important factors, many of which are outside the Company's control, that could cause actual results or outcomes to differ materially from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could influence the realization of forward-looking statements include the risk factors outlined in the "Risk Factors" section of our Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on May 15, 2018 and in our Current Report on Form 8-K filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission on February 8, 2018, as amended February 14, 2018, March 15, 2018 and April 17, 2018. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

Adjusted Operating Loss and Adjusted EBITDA are non-GAAP financial measures that remove the impact of costs incurred due to the merger transaction with GPAC, as well as certain other nonrecurring legal fees and severance payments. Management believes that the use of such non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments, which we view as a better measure of our operating performance. Refer to the attached table for the reconciliation of such non-GAAP financial measures to the most comparable GAAP financial measure.

Investor Contact:

Brendon Frey, ICR

brendon.frey@icrinc.com

203-682-8200

Media Contact:

Alecia Pulman/Kate Kohlbrenner, ICR

purplePR@icrinc.com

646-277-1200

Purple Innovation, Inc.

For information regarding Purple products, please contact:

Savannah Turk

Director of Purple Communications

savannah@purple.com

PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (In thousands)





March, 31

December, 31



2018

2017 Assets







Current assets:







Cash and cash equivalents

$ 26,843

$ 3,593 Accounts receivable, net

3,911

4,182 Inventories, net

26,579

13,345 Prepaid inventory

1,587

2,219 Other current assets

2,879

492 Total current assets

61,799

23,831 Property and equipment, net

16,127

13,464 Intangible assets, net

1,319

1,267 Other long-term assets

5

22 Total Assets

$ 79,250

$ 38,584









Liabilities and Equity







Current liabilities:







Accounts payable

$ 19,790

$ 21,131 Accrued sales returns

4,606

4,825 Accrued compensation

1,747

2,097 Customer prepayments

7,060

3,213 Accrued sales tax

7,311

8,466 Other accrued liabilities

2,973

1,451 Current portion of long-term obligations

30

29 Total current liabilities

43,517

41,212 Long-term debt

19,081

8,117 Other long term liabilities and obligations, net of current portion

2,646

2,251 Total liabilities

65,244

51,580 Commitments and contingencies







Stockholders' equity:







Class A common stock

1

— Class B common stock

4

— Additional paid-in capital

3,256

— Accumulated deficit

(1,428)

— Total stockholders' equity

1,833

— Noncontrolling interest

12,173

— Member deficit

—

(12,996) Total equity

14,006

(12,996) Total Liabilities and Equity

$ 79,250

$ 38,584











PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands)













Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 Revenues, net

$ 60,980

$ 30,124 Cost of revenues

34,580

15,830 Gross profit

26,400

14,294 Operating expenses:







Marketing and sales

22,045

13,791 General and administrative

6,762

2,212 Research and development

511

277 Total operating expenses

29,318

16,280 Operating loss

(2,918)

(1,986) Interest expense

702

— Other income, net

(19)

(6) Net loss

(3,601)

(1,980) Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest

(2,173)

— Net loss attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc.

$ (1,428)

$ (1,980) Net loss per common share—basic and diluted

$ (0.17)

$ (0.24) Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted

8,389

8,389











PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS (In thousands)









Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 Cash flows from operating activities:







Net loss

$ (3,601)

$ (1,980) Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash from operating activities:



Depreciation and amortization

456

75 Amortization of debt issuance costs and discounts

154

— Changes in operating assets and liabilities:







Decrease (increase) in accounts receivable

271

(743) Increase in inventories

(13,234)

(4,030) Increase in prepaid inventory and other assets

(1,753)

(2,311) (Decrease) increase in accounts payable

(1,246)

5,088 (Decrease) increase in accrued sales returns

(219)

836 (Decrease) increase in accrued compensation

(350)

480 Increase in customer prepayments

3,847

3,728 Increase in other accrued liabilities

100

1,529 Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities

(15,575)

2,672









Cash flows from investing activities:







Purchase of property and equipment

(2,645)

(2,613) Investment in intangible assets

(68)

— Net cash used in investing activities

(2,713)

(2,613)









Cash flows from financing activities:







Proceeds from the Transaction

25,912

— Proceeds from credit agreement

24,000

— Payments on line of credit

(8,000)

— Payments for debt issuance costs

(367)

— Principal payments on capital lease obligations

(7)

— Payments on related party notes payable

—

(300) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities

41,538

(300)









Net increase (decrease) in cash

23,250

(241) Cash, beginning of the period

3,593

4,013 Cash, end of the period

$ 26,843

$ 3,772











PURPLE INNOVATION, INC. RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES (In thousands)









Management believes that the use of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments, which we view as a better measure of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating loss. Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently than we do. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.

Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA

A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is provided below. EBITDA represents net loss before interest expense, other income and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding costs incurred due to the merger transaction with GPAC, nonrecurring legal fees and severance payments.























Three Months Ended March 31,



2018

2017 GAAP net loss

$ (3,601)

$ (1,980) Interest expense

702

— Other income, net

(19)

(6) Depreciation and amortization

456

75 EBITDA

(2,462)

(1,911) Adjustments:







Merger transaction costs

2,028

— Legal fees

199

46 Severance

140

— Adjusted EBITDA

$ (95)

$ (1,865)



















Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Loss to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Loss

A reconciliation of GAAP operating loss to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted operating loss is provided below. Adjusted operating loss represents GAAP operating loss excluding costs incurred due to the merger transaction with GPAC, nonrecurring legal fees and severance payments.























Three Months Ended December 31,



2017

2016 GAAP operating loss

(2,918)

(1,986) Adjustments:







Merger transaction costs

2,028

— Legal fees

199

46 Severance

140

— Adjusted operating loss

$ (551)

$ (1,940)

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/purple-innovation-reports-first-quarter-2018-results-300648711.html

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.

Related Links

https://purple.com

