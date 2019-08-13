Purple Innovation Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results
Second Quarter Net Revenue Increased 36%
Company Raises 2019 Full Year Outlook
Aug 13, 2019, 16:05 ET
ALPINE, Utah, Aug. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure ™ Mattress," today announced results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2019.
Second Quarter Financial Summary (Comparisons versus Second Quarter 2018)1
- Net revenue increased 36.0% to $103.0 million, compared to $75.8 million.
- Gross margin was 41.5% compared to 42.0%.
- Operating expenses as a percent of net revenue were 43.8% compared to 48.2%.
- Operating loss was $(2.4) million compared to an operating loss of $(4.7) million. Adjusted operating income was $5.3 million compared to an adjusted operating loss of $(4.1) million. (See Reconciliation below)
- Net loss was $(7.3) million compared to a net loss of $(5.6) million. The second quarter 2019 included a $3.7 million non-cash loss associated with the change in fair value of warrant liabilities and a $6.7 million non-cash expense associated with stock compensation.
- EBITDA was $(5.2) million compared to $(4.1) million. Adjusted EBITDA was $6.2 million compared to $(3.5) million. (See Reconciliation below)
"The positive top-line momentum we experienced at the start of the year carried over into the second quarter," said Joe Megibow, Chief Executive Officer. "We once again delivered strong year-over-year revenue growth as our wholesale door expansion and enhanced marketing programs are continuing to drive greater awareness of the Purple brand and create even greater demand for our differentiated product offering. Importantly, the initiatives we have successfully deployed in our manufacturing, supply chain, and fulfillment processes combined with advancements with our marketing effectiveness are yielding improved operating margins, and generating increased cash flows.
"We are very pleased with the way 2019 is unfolding," continued Megibow. "The growing team continues to demonstrate their ability to effectively execute and with a stronger balance sheet, I am confident that we are well positioned to profitably capitalize on the numerous growth opportunities we believe exist for the Company in the near and long-term."
Second Quarter 2019 Review
Second quarter 2019 net revenue increased 36.0% to $103.0 million, compared to $75.8 million in the second quarter of 2018. The increase in net revenue was driven by continued wholesale door expansion combined with higher replenishment orders following strong sell-through.
Gross margin for the second quarter 2019 was 41.5% compared to 42.0% in the year ago period. The slight decrease was primarily due to a shift in sales mix to more sales with wholesale pricing, which carry lower gross margins than direct sales, partially offset by efficiencies in operations and logistics.
Operating expenses were $45.1 million in the second quarter 2019 compared to $36.5 million in the prior year period. As a percent of sales, operating expenses improved to 43.8% compared with 48.2% in the year ago period driven by improved efficiencies in marketing initiatives, partially offset by an increase in non-cash stock based compensation expense. For the second quarter 2019, marketing and sales expense as a percent of sales improved to 34.9% compared with 40.6% last year.
Operating loss was $(2.4) million, compared to an operating loss of $(4.7) million in the prior year period. Adjusted operating income was $5.3 million compared to an adjusted operating loss of $(4.1) million in second quarter 2018. Adjusted operating income (loss) excludes non-cash stock based compensation, legal fees, interim CFO costs, severance and executive search costs.
Net loss was $(7.3) million for the second quarter 2019 compared to a net loss of $(5.6) million in the year ago period.
EBITDA for the second quarter 2019 was $(5.2) million compared to $(4.1) million in the second quarter 2018. Adjusted EBITDA, which excludes the non-cash loss associated with the change in fair value of warrant liabilities, non-cash stock based compensation, legal fees, interim CFO costs, severance and executive search costs, was $6.2 million, compared to adjusted EBITDA of $(3.5) million in the last year period.
Balance Sheet
As of June 30, 2019, the Company had cash and cash equivalents of $20.3 million, compared with $12.2 million at December 31, 2018. Inventories as of June 30, 2019 totaled $25.1 million compared with $22.9 million as of December 31, 2018.
Outlook
Based on first half results combined with the expectation for continued growth during the second half including the positive impact from further wholesale door expansion and the opening of additional Company showrooms throughout the third and fourth quarters, the Company now expects revenue to be in the range of $400 million to $425 million. Based on the increased revenue outlook combined with continued operational improvements, the Company now expects Adjusted EBITDA between $24 million to $27 million.
Adjusted EBITDA is a non-GAAP financial measure. With respect to the Company's Adjusted EBITDA outlook for the full year 2019, a quantitative reconciliation to the corresponding GAAP information cannot be provided without unreasonable effort because of the inherent difficulty of accurately forecasting the occurrence and financial impact of the various adjusting items necessary for such reconciliation that have not yet occurred, are out of our control, or cannot be reasonably predicted, including but not limited to warrant liabilities and stock based compensation. For the same reasons, the company is unable to assess the probable significance of the unavailable information, which could have a material impact on its future GAAP financial results.
|
PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets
|
(In thousands, except par value)
|
(Unaudited)
|
June 30,
|
December 31,
|
2019
|
2018
|
Assets
|
Current assets:
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
20,255
|
$
|
12,232
|
Accounts receivable, net
|
24,845
|
10,241
|
Inventories, net
|
25,057
|
22,940
|
Prepaid inventory
|
883
|
790
|
Other current assets
|
2,591
|
1,494
|
Total current assets
|
73,631
|
47,697
|
Property and equipment, net
|
24,485
|
22,514
|
Intangible assets, net
|
1,574
|
1,493
|
Other long-term assets
|
46
|
5
|
Total assets
|
$
|
99,736
|
$
|
71,709
|
Liabilities and Stockholders' Deficit
|
Current liabilities:
|
Accounts payable
|
$
|
29,457
|
$
|
24,828
|
Accrued sales returns
|
6,001
|
5,457
|
Accrued compensation
|
4,760
|
2,691
|
Customer prepayments
|
5,074
|
7,522
|
Accrued sales tax
|
4,464
|
5,538
|
Other current liabilities
|
6,148
|
2,541
|
Total current liabilities
|
55,904
|
48,577
|
Long-term debt, related-party
|
33,653
|
21,411
|
Warrant liabilities
|
6,852
|
—
|
Other long-term liabilities, net of current portion
|
6,690
|
3,732
|
Total liabilities
|
103,099
|
73,720
|
Commitments and contingencies
|
Stockholders' deficit:
|
Class A common stock; $0.0001 par value, 210,000 shares authorized; 9,827 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and 9,731 issued and outstanding at December 31, 2018
|
1
|
1
|
Class B common stock; $0.0001 par value, 90,000 shares authorized; 44,071 issued and outstanding at June 30, 2019 and December 31, 2018
|
4
|
4
|
Additional paid-in capital
|
10,364
|
3,655
|
Accumulated deficit
|
(5,790)
|
(4,322)
|
Total stockholders' deficit
|
4,579
|
(662)
|
Noncontrolling interest
|
(7,942)
|
(1,349)
|
Total deficit
|
(3,363)
|
(2,011)
|
Total liabilities and stockholders' deficit
|
$
|
99,736
|
$
|
71,709
|
PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations
|
(In thousands, except per share amounts)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Revenues, net
|
$
|
103,004
|
$
|
75,760
|
$
|
186,652
|
$
|
136,528
|
Cost of revenues
|
60,221
|
43,938
|
109,800
|
78,891
|
Gross profit
|
42,783
|
31,822
|
76,852
|
57,637
|
Operating expenses:
|
Marketing and sales
|
35,967
|
30,723
|
59,984
|
52,768
|
General and administrative
|
7,933
|
5,213
|
12,498
|
12,066
|
Research and development
|
1,244
|
555
|
1,934
|
1,066
|
Total operating expenses
|
45,144
|
36,491
|
74,416
|
65,900
|
Operating income (loss)
|
(2,361)
|
(4,669)
|
2,436
|
(8,263)
|
Interest expense
|
1,301
|
971
|
2,445
|
1,673
|
Other income, net
|
(6)
|
(82)
|
(235)
|
(101)
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
6,299
|
—
|
Change in fair value – warrant liabilities
|
3,685
|
—
|
1,988
|
—
|
Net loss
|
(7,341)
|
(5,558)
|
(8,061)
|
(9,835)
|
Net loss attributable to noncontrolling interest
|
(6,003)
|
(4,554)
|
(6,593)
|
(7,281)
|
Net loss attributable to Purple Innovation, Inc.
|
$
|
(1,338)
|
$
|
(1,004)
|
$
|
(1,468)
|
$
|
(2,554)
|
Net loss per common share—basic and diluted
|
$
|
(0.16)
|
$
|
(0.12)
|
$
|
(0.17)
|
$
|
(0.30)
|
Weighted average common shares outstanding—basic and diluted
|
8,457
|
8,410
|
8,447
|
8,399
|
PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.
|
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(In thousands)
|
(Unaudited)
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
Cash flows from operating activities:
|
Net loss
|
$
|
(7,341)
|
$
|
(5,558)
|
$
|
(8,061)
|
$
|
(9,835)
|
Adjustments to reconcile net loss to net cash provided in operating activities:
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
852
|
545
|
1,574
|
1,001
|
Non-cash interest
|
833
|
938
|
1,565
|
1,092
|
Loss on extinguishment of debt
|
—
|
—
|
6,299
|
—
|
Loss on change in fair value warrant liability
|
3,685
|
—
|
1,988
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation
|
6,733
|
313
|
6,806
|
313
|
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
|
Increase in accounts receivable
|
(5,156)
|
(3,327)
|
(14,604)
|
(3,056)
|
Decrease (increase) in inventories
|
284
|
(4,760)
|
(2,117)
|
(17,994)
|
Increase in prepaid inventory and other assets
|
(548)
|
(329)
|
(1,231)
|
(1,629)
|
Increase (decrease) in accounts payable
|
3,431
|
29
|
4,610
|
(1,206)
|
Increase in accrued sales returns
|
812
|
1,024
|
544
|
805
|
Increase in accrued compensation
|
1,606
|
557
|
2,069
|
207
|
Increase (decrease) in customer prepayments
|
739
|
(614)
|
(2,448)
|
3,412
|
Increase (decrease) in other accrued liabilities
|
4,509
|
(851)
|
5,155
|
(718)
|
Net cash (used in) provided by operating activities
|
10,439
|
(12,033)
|
2,149
|
(27,608)
|
Cash flows from investing activities:
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(2,204)
|
(4,323)
|
(3,136)
|
(6,968)
|
Investment in intangible assets
|
(57)
|
(49)
|
(121)
|
(117)
|
Net cash used in investing activities
|
(2,261)
|
(4,372)
|
(3,257)
|
(7,085)
|
Cash flows from financing activities:
|
Proceeds from the Business Combination
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
25,912
|
Proceeds from related-party debt
|
—
|
—
|
10,000
|
24,000
|
Repurchase of stock options
|
(97)
|
—
|
(97)
|
—
|
Payments on line of credit
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(8,000)
|
Payments for debt issuance costs
|
—
|
—
|
(758)
|
(367)
|
Principle payments on capital lease obligations
|
(8)
|
(7)
|
(14)
|
(14)
|
Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities
|
(105)
|
(7)
|
9,131
|
41,531
|
Net increase (decrease) in cash
|
8,073
|
(16,412)
|
8,023
|
6,838
|
Cash, beginning of the period
|
12,182
|
26,843
|
12,232
|
3,593
|
Cash, end of the period
|
$
|
20,255
|
$
|
10,431
|
$
|
20,255
|
$
|
10,431
|
Supplemental schedule of non-cash investing and financing activities:
|
Property and equipment included in accounts payable
|
$
|
44
|
$
|
(22)
|
$
|
482
|
$
|
73
|
Equipment acquired through capital lease
|
$
|
350
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
350
|
$
|
—
|
Issuance of sponsor warrants to Coliseum credit agreement
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
4,691
|
Build to suit Power project at Purple West
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
735
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
1,288
|
Sale-leaseback of equipment under build-to-suit service agreement
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(735)
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
(1,288)
PURPLE INNOVATION, INC.
RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES
(In thousands)
Management believes that the use of the following non-GAAP financial measures provides investors with additional useful information with respect to the impact of various adjustments, which we view as a better measure of our operating performance. These non-GAAP financial measures are EBITDA, adjusted EBITDA and adjusted operating income (loss). Other companies may calculate these non-GAAP measures differently than we do. These non-GAAP measures have limitations as analytical tools, and you should not consider them in isolation or as a substitute for our financial results prepared in accordance with GAAP.
Reconciliation of GAAP Net Loss to Non-GAAP EBITDA and Adjusted EBITDA
A reconciliation of GAAP net loss to the non-GAAP measures of EBITDA and adjusted EBITDA is provided below. EBITDA represents net income (loss) before interest expense, net other income and depreciation and amortization. Adjusted EBITDA represents EBITDA excluding certain non-cash and non-recurring costs incurred.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP net loss
|
$
|
(7,341)
|
$
|
(5,558)
|
$
|
(8,061)
|
$
|
(9,835)
|
Interest expense
|
1,301
|
971
|
2,445
|
1,673
|
Other income, net
|
(6)
|
(82)
|
(235)
|
(101)
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
852
|
545
|
1,574
|
1,001
|
EBITDA
|
(5,194)
|
(4,124)
|
(4,277)
|
(7,262)
|
Adjustments:
|
Merger transaction costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,028
|
Debt extinguishment and warrant liability
|
3,685
|
—
|
8,287
|
—
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
6,733
|
313
|
6,806
|
313
|
Legal fees
|
262
|
—
|
403
|
199
|
Interim CFO costs
|
307
|
—
|
494
|
—
|
Severance and executive search costs
|
389
|
280
|
411
|
420
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
6,182
|
$
|
(3,531)
|
$
|
12,124
|
$
|
(4,302)
Reconciliation of GAAP Operating Income (Loss) to Non-GAAP Adjusted Operating Income (Loss)
A reconciliation of GAAP operating income (loss) to the non-GAAP measure of adjusted operating income (loss) is provided below. Adjusted operating income (loss) represents GAAP operating income (loss) excluding certain non-cash and non-recurring costs incurred.
|
Three Months Ended
|
Six Months Ended
|
2019
|
2018
|
2019
|
2018
|
GAAP operating income (loss)
|
(2,361)
|
(4,669)
|
2,436
|
(8,263)
|
Adjustments:
|
Merger transaction costs
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
2,028
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
6,733
|
313
|
6,806
|
313
|
Legal fees
|
262
|
—
|
403
|
199
|
Interim CFO costs
|
307
|
—
|
494
|
—
|
Severance and executive search costs
|
389
|
280
|
411
|
420
|
Adjusted operating income (loss)
|
$
|
5,330
|
$
|
(4,076)
|
$
|
10,550
|
$
|
(5,303)
1 Reconciliations for non-GAAP financial measures to the most directly comparable GAAP financial measures are included in the "RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP MEASURES" tables at the end of this press release.
