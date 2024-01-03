Purple Innovation to Present at the 2024 ICR Conference

Purple Innovation, Inc.

03 Jan, 2024, 16:05 ET

LEHI, Utah, Jan. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure® Mattress," today announced that the management team is participating in the 2024 ICR Conference. A fireside chat presentation is scheduled for Monday, January 8, 2024 at 2:00 p.m. Eastern Time. The presentation will be simultaneously broadcast on the internet and available at https://investors.purple.com/.

About Purple

Purple, the leading premium mattress company with the #1 Gel Grid technology in the world, the GelFlex® Grid, thoughtfully engineers products that make restorative sleep effortless for every kind of sleeper. The result of over 30 years of innovation and in comfort technologies, Purple's GelFlex Grid is the most significant advancement in mattresses in decades and is proven to reduce aches and pains. It instantly adapts as you move, balances temperature, relieves pressure and offers support in all the right places. Purple products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets, and more, can be found online at Purple.com, in 59 Purple stores and over 3,000 retailers nationwide. Sleep Better. Live Purple.

Investor Contact:
Brendon Frey, ICR
[email protected]
203-682-8200

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.

News Releases in Similar Topics

