Purple Introduces Two New Pillows That Offer Deeper Sleep Through Customization and Portability

News provided by

Purple Innovation, Inc.

14 Nov, 2023, 12:30 ET

The New Purple Harmony™ Anywhere and Freeform™ Pillows Further the Leading Brand's Mission to Make Deep Sleep Effortless

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), the world leader and inventor of the GelFlex® Grid and holder of over 150 patents, today announced an extension to its pillow line with two new offerings: Purple Harmony™ Anywhere, a travel sized version of the best-selling Harmony pillow; and Freeform™, a customizable pillow. These new pillows join the selection of Purple's wildly popular pillow line featuring the brand's signature GelFlex® Grid, which is engineered to alleviate aches and balance temperature.

As sleep is essential for overall health and wellbeing, Purple believes that everyone deserves the best sleep possible. Yet, according to a study conducted by the brand, two out of three people state they are unhappy with their current pillow. In comparison, in an in-home usage test, 95% of respondents agreed the Freeform pillow provides customized comfort. With the new offerings, Purple's goal is to help consumers find a pillow that fits their needs to deliver deep, restorative sleep.

"With this launch we were motivated to create pillows that redefine comfort and transform the way people sleep because life is too short for bad pillows," said Rob DeMartini, CEO at Purple. "The expansion of our pillow line is a natural progression for the Purple brand to ensure that consumers have even more options to support their specific sleep needs. We're excited to bring these new pillows to market to help our customers experience better sleep, whether they are at home or on the road, to further our mission to make deep sleep effortless."

Here are the features of Purple's two new pillows:

  • Purple Harmony Anywhere Pillow: the on-the-go version of Purple's best selling pillow allows you to sleep luxuriously anywhere.
    • Compact + lightweight for on-the-go ease
    • Weightless feel – medium firmness
    • Ideal for side or combination sleepers
  • Freeform Pillow: offers the ultimate in personalized support, firmness, and height with Purple-exclusive innovative neck chambers, and premium, no-mess removable filling.
    • The ultimate in personalized support
    • Shapeable, moldable feel – adjustable firmness
    • Adjustable height ideal for all sleep positions

Purple's two new pillows are available nationwide for purchase at www.Purple.com. Harmony Anywhere will cost $149, Freeform will be $199 for standard size and $239 for king size. They are made with Purple's proprietary GelFlex Grid Technology that instantly adapts to support all sleep positions for blissful and uninterrupted rest. The temperature-neutral material naturally draws away heat from the body to create the ideal sleep temperature, while the column structure of the GelFlex Grid relieves pressure and supports the neck, head and shoulders, to reduce aches and pains.

To learn more about the pillows, Purple's proprietary GelFlex Grid, or to find a store near you, visit www.Purple.com.

About Purple
Purple, the leading premium mattress company with the #1 Gel Grid technology in the world, GelFlex® Grid, thoughtfully engineers products that make restorative sleep effortless for every kind of sleeper. The result of over 30 years of innovation and over 150 issued patents in comfort technologies during that time, Purple's GelFlex Grid is the most significant advancement in mattresses in decades and is proven to reduce aches and pains. It instantly adapts as you move, balances temperature, relieves pressure, and offers support in all the right places. Purple products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more, can be found online at Purple.com, in over 57 Purple stores and over 3,000 retailers nationwide. Sleep Better. Live Purple™.

MEDIA CONTACT
Autumn Communications
[email protected] 

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.

Also from this source

Purple Innovation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Purple Innovation Reports Third Quarter 2023 Results

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort innovation company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure ™ Mattress," today...
Purple Innovation and RemWave Announce Partnership

Purple Innovation and RemWave Announce Partnership

Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), the leader in groundbreaking sleep technology and inventor of the GelFlex ®, Grid and BioFi, the...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Household, Consumer & Cosmetics

Image1

Retail

Image1

Household Products

Image1

New Products & Services

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.