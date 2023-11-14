Purple Introduces Two New Pillows That Offer Deeper Sleep Through Customization and Portability

The New Purple Harmony™ Anywhere and Freeform™ Pillows Further the Leading Brand's Mission to Make Deep Sleep Effortless

SALT LAKE CITY, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) (" Purple "), the world leader and inventor of the GelFlex® Grid and holder of over 150 patents, today announced an extension to its pillow line with two new offerings: Purple Harmony™ Anywhere, a travel sized version of the best-selling Harmony pillow; and Freeform™, a customizable pillow. These new pillows join the selection of Purple's wildly popular pillow line featuring the brand's signature GelFlex® Grid, which is engineered to alleviate aches and balance temperature.

As sleep is essential for overall health and wellbeing, Purple believes that everyone deserves the best sleep possible. Yet, according to a study conducted by the brand, two out of three people state they are unhappy with their current pillow. In comparison, in an in-home usage test, 95% of respondents agreed the Freeform pillow provides customized comfort. With the new offerings, Purple's goal is to help consumers find a pillow that fits their needs to deliver deep, restorative sleep.

"With this launch we were motivated to create pillows that redefine comfort and transform the way people sleep because life is too short for bad pillows," said Rob DeMartini, CEO at Purple. "The expansion of our pillow line is a natural progression for the Purple brand to ensure that consumers have even more options to support their specific sleep needs. We're excited to bring these new pillows to market to help our customers experience better sleep, whether they are at home or on the road, to further our mission to make deep sleep effortless."

Here are the features of Purple's two new pillows:

Purple Harmony Anywhere Pillow : the on-the-go version of Purple's best selling pillow allows you to sleep luxuriously anywhere. Compact + lightweight for on-the-go ease Weightless feel – medium firmness Ideal for side or combination sleepers

the on-the-go version of Purple's best selling pillow allows you to sleep luxuriously anywhere. Freeform Pillow : offers the ultimate in personalized support, firmness, and height with Purple-exclusive innovative neck chambers, and premium, no-mess removable filling. The ultimate in personalized support Shapeable, moldable feel – adjustable firmness Adjustable height ideal for all sleep positions

offers the ultimate in personalized support, firmness, and height with Purple-exclusive innovative neck chambers, and premium, no-mess removable filling.

Purple's two new pillows are available nationwide for purchase at www.Purple.com . Harmony Anywhere will cost $149, Freeform will be $199 for standard size and $239 for king size. They are made with Purple's proprietary GelFlex Grid Technology that instantly adapts to support all sleep positions for blissful and uninterrupted rest. The temperature-neutral material naturally draws away heat from the body to create the ideal sleep temperature, while the column structure of the GelFlex Grid relieves pressure and supports the neck, head and shoulders, to reduce aches and pains.

To learn more about the pillows, Purple's proprietary GelFlex Grid, or to find a store near you, visit www.Purple.com .

About Purple

Purple, the leading premium mattress company with the #1 Gel Grid technology in the world, GelFlex® Grid, thoughtfully engineers products that make restorative sleep effortless for every kind of sleeper. The result of over 30 years of innovation and over 150 issued patents in comfort technologies during that time, Purple's GelFlex Grid is the most significant advancement in mattresses in decades and is proven to reduce aches and pains. It instantly adapts as you move, balances temperature, relieves pressure, and offers support in all the right places. Purple products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more, can be found online at Purple.com , in over 57 Purple stores and over 3,000 retailers nationwide. Sleep Better. Live Purple™.

MEDIA CONTACT

Autumn Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Purple Innovation, Inc.