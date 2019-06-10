Purple Land Management Announces Gregg Taylor As Chief Financial Officer

A 33-year finance industry expert, Taylor has 10 years of focused experience in oil and gas, specifically across the upstream, downstream, oilfield services and oilfield equipment segments. Most recently, Taylor served as Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer and Treasurer for Energy Alloys, a Houston-based provider of oilfield metal services to oil and gas manufacturers. He also served as Vice President of Finance and Chief Accounting Officer for GSE Environmental, a global manufacturer and marketer of geosynthetic lining products and services. Since joining Purple earlier this year, Taylor has relocated to Fort Worth and is the head of all financial accounting and human resources activities as the company continues to experience growth opportunities.

"Gregg's proven track record in financial and operational leadership, coupled with his knowledge of our industry's people, clients and processes, make him a great fit for Purple," said Bryan Cortney, CEO at Purple Land Management. "At a time when our organization is growing exponentially, and Purple continues to set a standard in our business, he is a valued, welcomed leader. I look forward to his team's accomplishments and our collective success as we work hard to accomplish our strategic goals."

Taylor holds a bachelor's degree in accounting from The University of Texas at Arlington and a Certified Public Accountant (CPA) license for the State of Texas (non-practicing). He is also a Helping Hearts trained volunteer for CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocates) of Tarrant County.

About Purple Land Management

Purple Land Management (Purple or PLM), powered by Overdrive™, is a full-service land management firm offering comprehensive, tech-enabled land services, including lease negotiation, right-of-way acquisition, title and curative review, GIS mapping, contract review, as well as verification and guidance on acquisitions of oil and gas assets. Operating from 11 offices around the country, Purple is active in every major oil and gas basin in the United States. The company's mission is threefold: to hire the naturally ambitious and provide ongoing education outreach, to execute projects with the highest quality of excellence and detail, and to establish working relationships that give more than they take. For more, visit PurpleLandMgmt.com

SOURCE Purple Land Management