Purple Land Management Hires Mark Morrison As Vice President Of Technology And Innovation

An oil and gas industry specialist, Morrison brings more than 25 years of experience in technology and business strategy to this newly created role at Purple. Morrison most recently served as senior vice president at RMinds, a Dallas-based technology solutions platform provider for mid-tier enterprise companies. He has held senior leadership roles at PowerAdvocate, Infosys and Tata Consulting Services, and spent nearly a decade as a private equity consultant for clients across the mobility, data management and field service industries.

In his new role at Purple, Morrison now provides vital leadership as the company continues to develop and expand its project management technology, Overdrive™. Morrison is responsible for improving efficiencies, implementing tools and leveraging technology to enhance traditional landman services and expand revenue opportunities for the business as a whole.

"Mark is a results-driven, strategic leader with a passion for agile technology solutions," said Bryan Cortney, CEO at Purple Land Management. "In this era where technology and business are inseparable, investing in people like Mark is pivotal for the future growth of Purple. We look forward to seeing what he accomplishes here."

Morrison earned his Bachelor of Science in engineering and telecommunications from Texas Tech University. He is a former member of the Society of Petroleum Engineers, Energistics and several Microsoft Partner advisory committees. He currently serves as the co-chairman of the Dallas-based III Forks Golf Classic benefitting pediatric cancer research and is a founding member of 100 Men Who Give a Damn – Frisco Chapter, a membership-based fundraising organization.

About Purple Land Management

Purple Land Management (Purple or PLM), powered by Overdrive™, is a full-service land management firm offering comprehensive, tech-enabled land services, including lease negotiation, right-of-way acquisition, title and curative review, GIS mapping and contract review, as well as verification and guidance on acquisitions of oil and gas assets. Operating from 11 offices around the country, Purple is active in every major oil and gas basis in the United States. The company's mission is threefold: to hire the naturally ambitious and provide ongoing education outreach, to execute projects with the highest quality of excellence and detail, and to establish working relationships that give more than they take. To learn more, visit PurpleLandMgmt.com

SOURCE Purple Land Management

Related Links

http://PurpleLandMgmt.com

