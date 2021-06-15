Purple Launches New Pillows, Helping Consumers Reinvent Summer Sleep

"Inspired by our customers' diverse comfort needs, we saw an opportunity to make sure Purple has something for everyone, and every type of sleeper" said Joe Megibow, Chief Executive Officer of Purple. "With our proprietary technology, The Purple Grid, we are able to provide customers with customized sleep experiences that fit their preferences – from pillows to sheets to bedding – it truly is comfort for every body."

Known as the 'greatest pillow ever invented' based on consumer feedback, the Purple Harmony Pillow is now available in a new size, Low, as an expansion of the existing Medium and Tall sizes in the current portfolio of pillows. The pillow is designed with Purple's patented Grid Hex technology, which allows continuous airflow through over 2,000 open air channels to keep you cool all night while instantly adapting to your head and neck.

The Purple Harmony Pillow comes in multiple heights and sizes, allowing for a new level of customization. Offerings include:

Standard Low ($159) : As Purple's newest offering, this product is for consumers with smaller frames, those who are stomach and back sleepers or prefer a lower height pillow.

: As Purple's newest offering, this product is for consumers with smaller frames, those who are stomach and back sleepers or prefer a lower height pillow. Standard Medium ($159) : For consumers with medium frames, and for side or combination sleepers, or those who prefer a medium height pillow.

: For consumers with medium frames, and for side or combination sleepers, or those who prefer a medium height pillow. Standard Tall ($159) : For consumers with large or extra large frames who sleep on their side or combination, and prefer a taller pillow.

: For consumers with large or extra large frames who sleep on their side or combination, and prefer a taller pillow. King ($199) : Now available for preorder starting June 15 th, the Purple Harmony Pillow will now be offered in King size. The King is available in Low, Medium and Tall.

The summer heat, in addition to seasonal shifts including the presence of new allergens, can often make it harder to get a good night's sleep. On top of external factors, everyone prefers something different in order to sleep without interruptions (i.e. firmness, softness, cooling qualities, and more), making it all the more crucial to have options to customize your sleep experience. According to Purple's Chief Sleep Advisor, Dr. Michael Breus, PhD, double board-certified Sleep Specialist, summer doesn't have to be unfriendly to sleep. "By following a few simple strategies, like finding the right products for you, consumers can not only protect their sleep this summer, but actually arrive at Labor Day better rested than before."

The second product innovation, The Purple TwinCloud, ($89) acts as a luxurious down-like pillow for consumers who love moldable, plush support. With two innovative pillows in one, The Purple TwinCloud has an adjustable unzip-and-flip design that lets you select your support level for a more personalized sleep experience. Plus, it's filled with fluffy, gel fibers that contour easily to your head and neck. The pillow can also be adapted to any sleep position with its moldable fill and advanced design that creates incredible versatility.

For more information on the Purple Harmony Pillow, the Purple TwinCloud, and Purple's full suite of products launching this summer, visit Purple.com.

