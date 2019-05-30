Purple Leaf Hemp with CBD advertises mainstream and a female did it first

Purple Leaf Hemp is woman owned and operates in both the United States and Canada. Founded by Shanna Perry aka "Shannabis" in 2018; see Linkedin for her bio. For over a decade Shannabis has been studying, advocating, connecting and working in this new industry of Cannabis, Hemp, CBD and so much more that we are just discovering.

About Purple Leaf Hemp

Purple Leaf Hemp is the new Hemp oil for the progressive and mindful health-conscious consumer looking for alternative natural ways to sustain and enhance wellness. We are simply a natural plant-based botanical for your Endocannabinoid System.

Our hemp plants are grown in natural organic soil, sunlight and are free from pesticides and other harmful products and ingredients. Purple Leaf's True Spectrum Plant-Based Botanical Oil is the perfect combination of legal cannabinoids and terpenes, lovingly mixed with organic coconut oil then lightly infused to perfection! Every batch is tested with a standardized facility for quality control and consumer safety. Use promo code PRWIRE to receive 20% off PurpleLeafHemp.com. For wholesale or biomass inquiries please email shanna@Shannabis.com.

