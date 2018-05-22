Purple Mattress Company Brings Comfort Technology to Chicago Mattress Firm Locations

Purple's mattresses are now available in 30 conveniently located Chicago-area stores, which were chosen by Mattress Firm. Mattress Firm is the nation's number one specialty bedding retailer, with more than 3,000 neighborhood stores across 49 states.

The expansion into Chicago follows the launching of the Purple® Mattress on www.mattressfirm.com. In the coming months, Purple will expand into additional Mattress Firm markets including Phoenix, Arizona and the Bay Area, California.

"We're excited to add more brick-and-mortar locations to our growing list and give Chicago the opportunity to experience Purple firsthand," said Terry Pearce, co-founder and CEO of Purple.

Mattress Firm stores that will now offer Purple® mattresses include the following locations and can be found at www.mattressfirm.com/stores/:



Skokie (Skokie Blvd.)

(Skokie Blvd.) West Fullerton Ave.

Orland Park

Addison

Northlake

Lawrence

Oak Lawn

Clybourn

South Loop

Chicago ( River North )

( ) Forest Park

Park Place Plaza

Melrose Park

Roscoe Village

Broadway Square

Mount Prospect South

Broadview

Pulaski Promenade

Wicker Park

Ford City Mall

Crystal Lake

Evergreen Park

Lincoln Park (Clark St.)

(Clark St.) Lincoln Park (Halsted St.)

(Halsted St.) Lakeview West

Niles

Riverpoint

Skokie (Touhy Ave.)

(Touhy Ave.) State Street

Park Ridge

These locations will also showcase Purple's newest generation of mattresses, which include the company's signature, super-durable Hyper-Elastic Polymer® material and will also tout carefully designed responsive support coils, which are tuned to work in unison with Purple's technology. Each coil sits in an individual fabric casing to reduce noise, maintain motion isolation and provide full-body responsive support.

"We are committed to helping guests find their best night's sleep at the best value, and our convenient locations and a wide variety of the latest products allow us to do that," said Mike Dzura, Mattress Firm's North Central Divisional President.

For full details about Purple's ongoing test with Mattress Firm and the products available in Chicago, please visit their website, or connect with Purple on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, YouTube or Pinterest.

About Purple

Purple is a leading comfort technology company, which designs and manufactures products to improve how people sleep, sit, and stand. It offers cushions, pillows, and other comfort products using its proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer® technology. All products are focused on founders Terry and Tony Pearce's vision to improve comfort. Purple continues to be a disruptor to the traditional mattress industry with its innovative products, packaging and shipping, direct-to-consumer sales, and generous trial and return policies.

About Mattress Firm

Founded in 1986, Mattress Firm strives to help customers find the beds they want at the price that fits their budget. Today, Mattress Firm has grown to be America's largest specialty mattress retailer, with more than 3,000 neighborhood stores and a passion for helping people find the right bed. Mattress Firm helps customer's budget stretch further with a broad selection of mattresses and bedding accessories from leading manufacturers and brand names, including Serta, Simmons, Bream Bed, tulo and Sleepy's. In 2016, Mattress Firm was acquired by Steinhoff International Holdings. Committed to serving its communities, the Mattress Firm Foster Kids, a program of the Ticket to Dream Foundation, hosts six collection drives a year in communities nationwide to ensure that foster children have the resources needed to succeed.

