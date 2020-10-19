Purple Partners with Sleep Country Canada to Expand Retail Locations Outside of U.S.

LEHI, Utah, Oct. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), the leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress today announced an exclusive partnership with Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc. (TSX: ZZZ), to bring Purple products to all 280 of the leading mattress and bedding retailer's locations across Canada. This is the first time Purple products will be available for purchase in physical retail locations outside of the U.S.

In addition to stocking Purple flagship products—including the Purple® Pillow and the Purple® Hybrid 2, Premier 3 and Premier 4 mattresses—Sleep Country Canada will launch an exclusive mattress to the Canadian market, the Purple® Plus Mattress. The Purple Plus Mattress features the patented Purple Grid™ paired with a new premium comfort foam that adapts dynamically to the body during sleep. The Purple Plus Mattress is instantly soft where you want it and firm where you need it, keeping you cool and comfortable all night long.

"As Canada's leading mattress retailer, Sleep Country Canada is the perfect partner to expand our international footprint and help even more people around the globe achieve a better night's sleep," said Joe Megibow, CEO of Purple. "In this moment when people are looking for comfort solutions at home, we're eager to share the magic of the Purple Grid™ with both current and new customers in Canada."

"We are proud to be the exclusive Canadian retailer to Purple, a leader in sleep innovation that shares our vision of transforming the sleep industry through best-in-class quality sleep products," said Stewart Schaefer, Chief Business Development Officer at Sleep Country Canada. "Purple's innovative sleep technology, exceptional digital experience and award-winning creative marketing is a winning combination that we believe will be quickly embraced by our customers. With our expanded online platforms and our 280 locations, Purple is a perfect partner to help strengthen our leading position to serve Canadians any way they prefer to shop, both online and in store."

The company's international expansion comes on the heels of tremendous growth, with Purple reporting record second quarter 2020 sales numbers and expanding U.S. manufacturing with the opening of a new facility in Georgia. Purple will leverage its long-term partnership with Leggett & Platt to continue to scale efficiencies in sourcing as well as assembly in support of its expansion to Canada.

The following products will be available for purchase November 10th online and in all Sleep Country Canada and Dormez-vous locations:

The Purple® Pillow

The exclusive Purple® Plus Mattress

Purple® Premier 3 Mattress

In addition, customers may purchase these products exclusively online starting November 10th:

Purple® Hybrid 2 Mattress

Purple® Premier 4 Mattress

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer® gel technology underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com .

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country is Canada's leading omnichannel mattress and bedding retailer and the only specialty sleep products retailer with a national brick and mortar footprint and an online presence. Sleep Country operates under three retail banners (the "Banners"): "Sleep Country Canada", with omnichannel operations in Canada excluding Québec; "Dormez-vous?" with omnichannel operations in Québec; and "Endy", Canada's leading online mattress-in-a-box retailer. As of October 19, 2020, Sleep Country has 280 stores and 17 distribution centres across Canada. All of the Company's stores are corporate-owned, enabling it to develop and maintain a strong culture of customer service, resulting in a consistent and superior in-store and home delivery experience. Sleep Country also works closely with Canadian charities to donate new and gently used mattresses to families and children in need.

