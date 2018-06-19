Purple® Pet Bed Now Available Online

The Purple® Pet Bed is scientifically engineered to help pets feel and sleep better and features advanced properties specially designed for pets and owners to enjoy:

Pet comfort : Smart Comfort Grid™ design balances softness and support to relieve pressure points and provide comfort for all types of pets.

: Smart Comfort Grid™ design balances softness and support to relieve pressure points and provide comfort for all types of pets. Bacteria-resistant and accident-proof : Advanced antimicrobial materials with two layers of spill-resistant protection defends against bacteria, odors and fluids.

: Advanced antimicrobial materials with two layers of spill-resistant protection defends against bacteria, odors and fluids. Built to last: Ultra-durable materials rigorously tested to handle years of use and abuse from pets.

"We believe all members of the family deserve maximum comfort, and now pets can get the support and comfort of their very own Purple bed," said director of innovation at Purple, Russ Whatcott. "The Purple® Pet Bed is comfortable, ruggedly durable and easy to clean."

The Purple® Pet Bed comes in small ($149), medium ($189) and large ($269) sizes, each with a one-year warranty. The Kickstarter campaign that served as proof of concept for the pet bed product was very successful, exceeding the original goal amount by 10 times and illustrating the large demand for high quality, technologically advanced pet beds.

"Now that the world knows what real comfort feels like, animal owners want the same comfort technology for their pets," said Terry Pearce, co-founder and CEO of Purple. "We're grateful for the support we received for our Kickstarter campaign and are excited to bring Purple magic to our animal friends."

About Purple

Purple is a leading comfort technology company, which designs and manufactures products to improve how people sleep and sit. It offers cushions, pillows, and other comfort products using its proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer® technology. Based in Alpine, Utah, all products are made in the USA of US and imported parts. Purple's products are focused on founders Terry and Tony Pearce's vision to improve comfort through technology. Purple continues to be a disruptor to the traditional mattress industry with its innovative products, packaging and shipping, direct-to-consumer sales, and generous trial and return policies.

