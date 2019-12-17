Purple Ranks #1 in J.D. Power 2019 Mattress Satisfaction Report

ALPINE, Utah, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), the leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress, ranked highest in customer satisfaction, including comfort, support, price, and durability in the J.D. Power 2019 Mattress Satisfaction Report for the bed-in-a-box category. Purple received highest ratings overall, ranking 29 points higher than the bed-in-a-box category average, and 19 points higher than the overall mattress industry average.

"While most bed-in-a-box companies say they're the 'best,' Purple is actually best in customer satisfaction," said Joe Megibow, Purple CEO. "We're proud to rank the highest in customer satisfaction and we want to express our appreciation for our customers. We're also excited that the quality of our product has shown through and earned us the highest ranking in both comfort and support. We believe the bed-in-a-box category growth has helped the industry put the customer back at the center, and that being recognized as the best in the category is an important step toward our goal of not only enabling a better way to buy a mattress, but of being a better mattress overall."

Quickly becoming synonymous with comfort, Purple has disrupted the mattress industry with its proprietary Purple Grid™ sleep surface – which instantly adapts and cradles the body's pressure points, while the air channels enable a balanced temperature that doesn't get hot in the middle of the night. This radically different mattress material has the added benefit of maintaining its shape for long-lasting durability, which aids in sleep quality and general wellbeing.

"Purple is a great example of how a brand can emerge into a traditional industry and become best-in-class," said Christina Cooley, J.D. Power's At-Home Intelligence Lead. "By focusing on what their customers want most, comfort and support, at a price point that aligns well with the value of their product, Purple has been able to differentiate itself in a very competitive and changing marketplace."

Purple achieved an overall satisfaction index score of 872 out of 1000. The J.D. Power Mattress Satisfaction Report is now in its fifth year, with 2019 being the first year that it introduced its direct-to-consumer category. The report is based on customers who purchased mattresses in the 12 months prior to the survey, and measures overall customer satisfaction with mattress purchases based on seven factors (in order of importance): comfort, price, support, durability, warranty, variety of features, and customer service. The J.D. Power 2019 Mattress Satisfaction Report is based on responses from over 1,800 customers who purchased a mattress in the past 12 months.

