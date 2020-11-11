Purple Ranks #1 in J.D. Power 2020 Mattress Satisfaction Report Two Years in a Row

"We're honored to rank the highest in customer satisfaction two years in a row, especially during a challenging year when many are recognizing the need for comfort and health at home," said Joe Megibow, Purple CEO. "Purple has been hard at work this year safely expanding our domestic manufacturing and customer service to meet growing demand and ensure our mattresses get to customers without compromise. The Mattresses Online category has rapidly expanded in the last five years as consumers seek both quality and convenience. We're thrilled to lead that category and provide the comfort and support that our customers value."

Purple boasts a range of comfort technology products, including mattresses, pillows and seat cushions, using its patented Hyper-Elastic Polymer® technology in the renowned Purple Grid™. It's the only comfort innovation that is instantly soft where you want it, firm where you need it and comfortably cool all night, maintaining its shape for long-lasting durability, which aids in sleep quality and general wellbeing.

"As the mattress industry evolves, especially online, Purple continues to be a best-in-class leader through the support, comfort, price, warranty and customer service they provide," stated Christina Cooley, J.D. Power's Practice Lead, Home Improvement/Automation.

The 2020 Mattress Satisfaction Report, now in its sixth year, measures customer satisfaction with mattress purchases based on seven factors: Comfort, price, support, durability, warranty, variety of features and customer service. The report found that consumers say mattress comfort is a significantly higher priority than price. The report is based on responses from 2,348 customers who purchased a mattress in the 12 months prior to fielding the survey. The report was fielded August through September 2020.

See why Purple has achieved this recognition two years in a row by visiting its retail partners, showrooms or online at purple.com.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of decades of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary gel technology, Hyper-Elastic Polymer®, underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com.

