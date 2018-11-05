Purple Ranks No. 2 on MountainWest Capital Network's 2018 Utah 100 List of Fastest Growing Companies

ALPINE, Utah, Nov. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, Inc. (NASDAQ: PRPL) ("Purple"), a comfort technology company known for creating the "World's First No Pressure™ Mattress," today announced it was named to the 2018 Utah 100, MountainWest Capital Network's (MWCN) annual list of the fastest-growing companies in Utah. Purple ranked No. 2 out of 100 companies and was honored at the 24th annual Utah 100 Awards program, held at the Grand America Hotel in Salt Lake City.

"Utah has been at the core of Purple since the beginning — from our founders, to our team to our locally manufactured products, we're proud to be a key part of our home state's growing economy," said Joe Megibow, chief executive officer at Purple. "We're proud to be Utah-grown, and are thrilled to be named one of the fastest growing companies in the state, as we continue our mission to bring Purple and its differentiated comfort technology to the world."

Purple is a leading comfort technology company with a vision to improve comfort across the globe. It offers a range of mattress, bedding and cushion products. Purple's products are the result of over 20 years of innovation and investment by the founders in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of its own manufacturing processes. Purple's Hyper-Elastic Polymer® technology underpins many of its comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate its offerings.

"We congratulate all of this year's Utah 100 companies for building outstanding businesses and making strong contributions to Utah's economy," said Reed Chase, chairman of the MWCN Utah 100 committee. "These companies further advance Utah's standing as an excellent place to do business."

Recipients of the Utah 100 were chosen by the percentage of revenue increase of each company between 2013 and 2017.

About MountainWest Capital Network

MountainWest Capital Network (MWCN) is the largest business networking organization in Utah, consisting of entrepreneurs, venture capitalists, consultants, legal professionals, bankers, and educators. MWCN seeks to promote and recognize business growth and capital development in the state through a variety of award programs and activities.

About Purple

Purple is a leading comfort technology company, which designs and manufactures products to improve how people sleep, sit, and stand. It offers cushions, pillows, and other comfort products using its proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer® technology. All products are focused on founders Terry and Tony Pearce's vision to improve comfort. Purple continues to be a disruptor to the traditional mattress industry with its innovative products, packaging and shipping, direct-to-consumer sales, and generous trial and return policies.

