PURPLE® SoundBreak XP™ Ceiling™ Board Reduces Noise Between Floors

"According to a recent survey, more than 40% of homeowners struggle with a noise issue in their homes and we know there are similar challenges in commercial spaces," said Chris Whitmire, National Gypsum's product manager for gypsum systems. "With the introduction of SoundBreak XP ™ Ceiling ™ Board, our PURPLE family of drywall products now has a solution for every application whether its room-to-room or between floors."

SoundBreak XP™ Ceiling™ Board is 3/4" sound-damping drywall comprised of two pieces of high-density, mold-, mildew- and moisture-resistant gypsum board, with a specially designed PURPLE® paper, laminated together with a viscoelastic polymer. It installs and finishes like traditional gypsum board and achieves GREENGUARD Gold Certification for indoor air quality.

It was developed for floor-ceiling assemblies where airborne sound such as disturbing voices and structurally transmitted sound such as second floor foot traffic is a concern. Basically, SoundBreak XP™ Ceiling™ Board has it all covered.

"We've said it since SoundBreak XP's introduction in 2007, but it's even more true today: silence is no longer golden, it's PURPLE®," said Jay Watt, National Gypsum director of marketing. "Adding this product to our PURPLE® family of high-performance, sound-damping drywall products gives contractors, remodelers and homeowners yet another reason to ask for PURPLE®."

For more information about SoundBreak XP™ Ceiling™ Board, visit Booth 801 during the AWCI Intex Expo or go to purpleproducts.info.

