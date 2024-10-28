Purple Wave Auction Announces Partnership for Ariat Dirt World Charity Auction

Purple Wave Gives Back Through Online Auction

MANHATTAN, Kan., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Wave Auction is excited to announce it will host an online charity auction to benefit the non-profit Dream On 3 that serves children with life-altering conditions by full-filling their sports dreams. In partnership with Ariat Dirt World Summit, Dynapac and Dream on 3, the online auction will showcase a unique, custom-wrapped Dynapac CA2500 soil roller, crafted with a vibrant mural to celebrate the dreams of children living with life-altering conditions.

This specially designed machine will be available for online bidding at Dreamon3 Charity Auction . Purple Wave is pleased to support Dream on 3 by providing an online platform to take bids starting October 28 until 2 PM on November 5 then go on hold, followed by in-person bidding at the Ariat Dirt World Summit that evening. Purple Wave founder and CEO, Aaron McKee will be calling the live portion of the auction during that evening, helping to create excitement and exposure for Dream On 3.

The Dynapac CA2500 is a robust, heavy-duty SEISMIC vibratory soil compactor engineered for demanding, long-duration jobs. With an 84-inch-wide drum and a 1.4-inch thick drum shell, this versatile machine offers exceptional wear resistance, even in challenging conditions. Designed to compact various base and reinforcement courses to significant depths, the CA2500 is an essential tool for large-scale construction projects.

A key feature of the CA2500 is its SEISMIC technology, which automatically detects the frequency of the material being compacted and applies the optimal amount of energy at the right moment. This innovative technology enhances efficiency and productivity, ensuring superior compaction performance.

A Mural with a Mission

The custom wrap on this Dynapac CA2500 is more than just a design—it's a story of hope. Emerging from the "Dirt World" that surrounds the machine, the mural glows under the work lights, illuminating a grand construction scene within a sports stadium. In the background, a Dynapac soil roller compacts the earth, symbolizing the construction industry's collective support—laying the foundation for the dreams of future Dream On 3 recipients.

In the foreground, seven children stand hand-in-hand, gazing at a luminous Dream On 3 sign suspended above the stadium. Their expressions of awe and anticipation represent the hopes and dreams that Dream On 3 helps to fulfill, inspiring a sense of quiet determination as the stadium rises against the night sky.

A Partnership of Purpose

"We take pride not just in the items we auction but in the difference we can make beyond the marketplace." said Aaron McKee, Founder & CEO at Purple Wave Auction. "Working with Dream On 3 and Dynapac reflects our own company core values—bringing people together to lift each other up and the care we have for creating opportunities of meaningful change. We're committed to doing great auctions, let's make this a big one."

Purple Wave Auction is a leader in online, no-reserve equipment auctions serving the agriculture, construction, government, and fleet industries, providing opportunities for customers to buy and sell equipment with confidence.

ABOUT PURPLE WAVE AUCTION

Purple Wave Auction was founded in 2000 and has become a leader in online equipment auctions. The company provides the easiest, most straightforward way to buy and sell equipment in the marketplace. Purple Wave is committed to the core values of trust, team, care, and passion and delivers those values throughout all offered services to bidders, buyers, and sellers.

