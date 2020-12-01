Purple Will Donate 10% of Net Proceeds from Its Kid Collection Sales For #GivingTuesday to Precious Dreams Foundation

LEHI, Utah, Dec. 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Purple Innovation, LLC ("Purple"), the leader in comfort innovation and the creator of the renowned Purple® Mattress will donate 10 percent of net proceeds from sales of its Kid Collection on Giving Tuesday to the Precious Dreams Foundation. The Precious Dreams Foundation provides bedtime comfort to children in foster care and homeless shelters.

All purchases from Purple's Kid Collection—mattresses, pillows and sheets designed specifically for Purple's younger fans—on December 1, 2020 will go toward providing a child in foster care or in a shelter with a comfort bag full of bedtime comfort items. Items include blankets, pillows, plush toys, pajamas, socks and books. The Precious Dreams Foundation will personally deliver these comfort items, called Comfort Drops, throughout the holiday season to shelters and centers across the United States.

"This Giving Tuesday, we're excited to focus our efforts on giving back and providing a good night's sleep for children who need it the most," said Joe Megibow, CEO of Purple. "Our mission has always been to help people feel and live better through our innovative comfort solutions and we're proud to partner with the Precious Dreams Foundation to make that happen today for deserving kids across the country."

"This year has been extremely challenging for the youth we serve, and comfort has become even more inaccessible," said Nicole Russell, Co-Founder and Executive Director of Precious Dreams Foundation. "Purple and Precious Dreams Foundation are united in our common goal of helping children get the sleep they deserve. This holiday season, we're making sure children in foster care feel supported and have the essential bedtime tools to promote their biggest dreams, because they deserve it."

In addition to donations from Kid Collection sales, Purple will be participating in a number of Giving Tuesday Comfort Drops and Purple mattress donations to shelters in Atlanta, GA; Austin, TX; Compton, CA; and Salt Lake City, UT.

To get involved and show your support, you can donate to Precious Dreams Foundation by visiting https://donate.purple.com/precious-dreams/. Just $25 provides a child a comfort bag full of bedtime comfort items.

About Purple

Purple is a digitally-native vertical brand with a mission to help people feel and live better through innovative comfort solutions. We design and manufacture a variety of innovative, premium, branded comfort products, including mattresses, pillows, cushions, frames, sheets and more. Our products are the result of over 25 years of innovation and investment in proprietary and patented comfort technologies and the development of our own manufacturing processes. Our proprietary Hyper-Elastic Polymer® gel technology underpins many of our comfort products and provides a range of benefits that differentiate our offerings from other competitors' products. We market and sell our products through our direct-to-consumer online channels, traditional retail partners, third-party online retailers and our owned retail showrooms. For more information on Purple, visit purple.com .

About Precious Dreams Foundation

Precious Dreams Foundation was established in 2012 by mother-daughter duo, Nicole Russell and Angie Medina. The organization was established exclusively to provide children (birth – 18yrs) in foster care and homeless shelters with bedtime comfort items and therapeutic programs to promote and build self-comforting skills. In less than eight years, in addition to New York City, local chapters have been established in Chicago, South Florida, Los Angeles, Baltimore, and Washington D.C. For more information about Precious Dreams Foundation, visit PreciousDreamsFoundation.org

