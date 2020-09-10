PurpleRock announces new name for supplement portfolio

BioSchwartz® - Professional grade supplements : An Amazon best-seller, BioSchwartz provides a broad range of professional grade supplements with non-GMO, natural ingredients for consumers who take pride in doing all they can to optimize their health.

Wild Foods™ - Small batch ingredients from around the world: Wild Foods sources the best ingredients in the world directly from the farmers and manufacturers producing them. Obsessively curated, Wild Foods supplements and foods contain no added preservatives, additives, or fillers.

Anser!® - The only brand of vitamins inspiring women of color to take control of their wellness: The brand was co-founded by actress Tia Mowry and reminds women that "Self-care isn't selfish!" The brand is on a mission to empower women of color to take steps to be the healthiest versions of themselves.

GoodBio™ - Microbiome health support: GoodBio provides the foundation to whole body health in adults, women, and children by providing the most effective, clinically proven blend of prebiotic and probiotic strains to create a better, healthier life.

Sheer Strength Labs™ - Supercharges your workout: Sheer Strength Labs delivers tailored sports nutrition products that supercharge your unique workout approach to help maximize your efforts.

NetWell Nutrition operates at the intersection of several macro trends: Increased consumer self-care behavior, growing consumer interest in research backed, clean label nutritional supplements, and the dramatic growth of online shopping. "We take a multi-pronged approach to identify market opportunities by understanding scientific, demographic and consumer trends and introducing products that best meet consumer needs," notes Tom Mooy, Chief Executive Officer, NetWell Nutrition. "At the same time, we are well-positioned to take advantage of the convenience, community, customer acquisition and growth advantages uniquely offered by eCommerce." As a result, the portfolio has seen significant expansion, rapid sales growth and product leadership positions in the eCommerce channel.

About NetWell Nutrition

NetWell Nutrition provides premium health and nutrition brands developed to meet the needs of a wide range of consumer segments. All NetWell brands share a common focus on ingredient safety, purity, potency and quality. NetWell Nutrition's senior management team has extensive expertise across all eCommerce channels, supplement branding & marketing, product development, finance, operations and compliance. www.netwellnutrition.com

About PurpleRock Capital Partners

PurpleRock invests with a growth equity strategy, seeking value creation through a "buy and build" model. The company provides financial resources and strategic guidance to help brands reach new heights. Through real world experience, PurpleRock delivers proven strategies for driving sustainable growth. www.purplerockcapital.com

SOURCE NetWell Nutrition