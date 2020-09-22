PURPLESUN FMUV: Weapon Of Defense Battling An Invisible Enemy COVID-19

PurpleSun uses proprietary FMUV – focused light energy to improve germicidal effectiveness and speed – to quickly kill off organisms, as proven by several top publications, including the American Journal of Infection Control .

After extensive electrical and ultraviolet light emission testing, including risk mitigation analysis, the PurpleSun E300 was certified to the Standard, IEC 61010-1, by Underwriters Laboratory. The E300 modular and mobile PurpleSun system can be used to treat equipment and rooms while people continue to work around the system safely.

"We are honored and privileged to have the ability to serve our community, and the world with a technology that can help the brave soldiers: Environmental Services, Nurses, and Doctors of the United States Healthcare System, as well as men and women of the Armed Forces," said Luis F Romo, Founder and CEO of PurpleSun. "We will continue to innovate our products and technologies to serve your clinical and infection prevention needs and are greatly expanding our manufacturing capabilities in the United States to help battle this global challenge. Today is the day we make a difference."

With a community of innovative minds from top executives, clinicians and board members at Hackensack Meridian Health, Northwell Health, and PurpleSun -- the trio collaborated to provide access to PurpleSun technology to government agencies in order to help protect the crew and pilots to maximize operational readiness of their no-fail mission criteria.

Hackensack Meridian Health is a leading not-for-profit health care organization that is the most comprehensive and truly integrated health care network in New Jersey.

"We're proud to help our crew members protect against the common enemy, COVID-19," said Robert C. Garrett, CEO of Hackensack Meridian Health. "PurpleSun was one of the first investments made through our innovative Bear's Den incubator program. Now that we're in the thick of this pandemic, the choice of such an innovative disinfection technology seems more prescient than ever."

Northwell Health is New York State's largest health care provider.

"PurpleSun has played an important role in our fight against COVID-19. When the call came to support this initiative, the team stepped up to make the partnership happen - yet another testament to the culture at Northern Westchester Hospital and Northwell Health. Northern Westchester Hospital, along with Staten Island University Hospital and Cohen Children's Medical Center were the first hospitals to purchase and use PurpleSun in our efforts to enhance disinfection. Having purchased multiple devices, we were able and proud to extend the technology to the government to protect their pilots and crew during this time of crisis," said Derek Anderson, Executive Director of Northern Westchester Hospital.

To learn more about this initiative, contact us or visit www.PurpleSun.com.

Data: https://www.ajicjournal.org/article/S0196-6553(19)30901-0/fulltext

Key Search Words: FMUV, UV, Air Force, White House, COVID-19, Coronavirus, Disinfection

United States Air Force does not endorse or imply the endorsement of this Non-Federal entity #PSP // United States Air Force is used as a general term and not to imply endorsement

SOURCE PurpleSun; Hackensack Meridian Health

Related Links

https://www.purplesun.com

