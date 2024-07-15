PurpleTV Partners With Civic Media Ahead of RNC Convention in Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- PurpleTV, political broadcast TV Channel 16.1 on WWMW in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, has partnered with Madison-based Civic Media, which owns a network of 20 radio stations that feature videotaped shows across Wisconsin in 12 distinct news/talk media markets, to air its coverage of the Republican National Convention (RNC) that's taking place in Milwaukee from July 15 – 18.

PurpleTV screen layout

"Programs like The Maggie Daun Show, Matenaer on Air, The Todd Allbaugh Show, and so many others in the Civic Media family do a great job of covering politics, and their coverage of the RNC is sure to be exceptional, too," said Ken Switzer, Director of Marketing and Communications for PurpleTV. "We want to help expand their coverage to broadcast television and reach a wider, potentially different audience than the one they already have."

Milwaukee has, at 27%%, one of the highest percentages of over-the-air (OTA) audiences in America as measured by the percentage of TV households. Channel 16 reaches 2.25 million people, so approximately 600,000 people can view PurpleTV.

PurpleTV will soon announce an expansion to other broadcast TV stations both in Wisconsin and other swing states. Matthew Davidge, CEO of PurpleTV said, "We'll be taking PurpleTV to West Palm Beach and other TV markets where people could use a purple perspective."

Not a conventional TV watching experience, PurpleTV more closely resembles an internet feed or social media stream. It provides bite-sized videos and informational text to the "purple majority"—those who aren't, politically speaking, all red or all blue.

Wisconsin is a purple state, and the 2024 election could keep the State blue, or turn it red. Donald Trump lost Wisconsin by 20,000 votes in the 2020 Presidential Election. Trump won the State by 23,000 votes in the 2016 Presidential Election. The margin of victory was less than 1% in both elections.

The channel is also streamed on PurpleTV.com. Connect with PurpleTV on Facebook @WatchPurpleTV, Instagram @WatchPurpleTV, and X @WatchPurpleTV. PurpleTV airs from 7pm to 11pm on WWMW Milwaukee Channel 16.1.

