PurpleTV Smashes Election Ad Records - on Track to Run 5,000 Pro-Harris/ Walz Spots

As 2024 election nears, network leads the charge in targeting swing states

NEW YORK, Oct. 22, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- As America enters the final stretch before Election Day 2024, PurpleTV, a lightly-left-leaning, over-the-air broadcast TV network in the U.S., today announced that it is on track to have run more than 5,000 Harris/Walz national TV ads, surpassing all other TV networks.

Republished Harris ad

PurpleTV, which airs in six key swing states, along with Florida, Nevada and North Carolina, is out front and center, targeting undecided voters by broadcasting ads over the air (OTA). Since August, PurpleTV has already aired more pro-Harris ads than any other network with 2,750 funded directly by Matthew Davidge, the network's founder and CEO.

In addition to the ad blitz, the network is broadcasting Harris/ Walz campaign stops and rallies live in the lead-up to Election Day on Nov. 5.

"We still believe there are purple voters out there to inform and win over, and we're in people's living rooms, reaching them the old-fashioned way - on the biggest screens they have – their TVs. The impact is powerful," said Davidge.

PurpleTV broadcasts on 26 stations across critical swing states. The network carries content from popular progressive YouTubers, as well as Wisconsin's Civic Media. Along with its political ad programming, PurpleTV also aired the Democratic Convention live and has featured 13 live Harris/ Walz events, with plans to broadcast 30 more before Election Day.

In addition, Davidge's SuperPAC, Red White and Definitely Blue, has bought an additional 1,500 ads. PurpleTV's CEO remains committed to airing content that resonates with centrist and progressive voters, including the launch of opinion videos that will run through the election.

"When people see the hope and purpose Vice President Kamala Harris can bring to this country, we believe voters will realize that it is time to leave the chaos and corruption of Donald Trump behind," added Davidge. "It's time to save America from potential disaster."

About PurpleTV

PurpleTV is a progressive over-the-air broadcast network in the U.S., created to reach 'purple' and progressive voters in swing states and beyond. Broadcasting on 26 stations, PurpleTV offers a mix of progressive content from well-known personalities like David Pakman and Bryan Tyler Cohen, in addition to live coverage of key political events. Launched by CEO Matthew Davidge, the network is dedicated to informing and engaging voters through of the 2024 election.

PurpleTV broadcasts 7 days a week from 6pm to 1am Central Time (CT). PurpleTV's "political weather report," is posted on Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, YouTube, and other platforms. www.purpletv.com

