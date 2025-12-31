Purpose and Performance in Action: How Michael Manigault Advances Virginia Union University Through Strategic Donor Relations

By Patricia Green, MSW, MSPR

RICHMOND, Va., Dec. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- At a time when higher education leaders are expected to demonstrate both purpose and performance, Michael Manigault, Associate Vice President of Donor Relations at Virginia Union University, exemplifies what it means to align mission with measurable impact. His leadership reflects a modern approach to advancement—one rooted in relationship-building, strategic storytelling, and outcomes that strengthen institutional trust and long-term sustainability.

Michael Manigault, Associate Vice President of Donor Relations, Virginia Union University

Founded in 1865, Virginia Union University was established to educate Black people who were legally denied opportunities. That purpose remains central today, particularly as the university continues to serve a significant population of first-generation Black college students. For Manigault, donor relations is not transactional fundraising; it is mission-centered stewardship that translates values into results.

"By clearly articulating institutional priorities and consistently communicating why the work matters, we strengthen donor trust while supporting long-term revenue growth," Manigault explained. "Philanthropy at Virginia Union is not transactional; it is transformational."

Cultivating relationships is a hallmark of Manigault's approach. During Homecoming weekends, he interacts with alumni, major contributors, senior leadership, and university stakeholders at the President's tent. These engagements produce tangible results; donor relationship are built, questions are asked about student needs, and it feels like family because that is what's unique about an HBCU (Historically Black College and University); it is family. One alum at the recent reunion made a donor commitment to gift her African art collection to the university. She also pledged a $200,000 scholarship, recalling what it was like to attend Virginia Union full-time while working full-time to pay her tuition. She wanted to help ensure students had the complete VUU experience.

Beyond campus connections, Manigault has expanded alumni donor engagement through Zoom meetings with Unionites who gave previously or who demonstrate a strong likelihood of future giving. These Zooms are significant conversion opportunities, underscoring the power of storytelling as a tool of persuasion.

"Philanthropy works best when donors understand how their generosity moves the mission forward," Manigault shared. "My responsibility is to make that connection visible, measurable, and meaningful."

Targeted engagements generate renewed enthusiasm, increased alumni participation, and heightened donor engagement across both academic and athletic initiatives. Central to the message is Virginia Union's commitment to real-world preparation. As Manigault notes, "Virginia Union provides real learning for real life—preparing students not just to graduate, but to lead, serve, and uplift the communities that shaped them."

A proven track record in large-scale fund development influences Manigault's effectiveness at VUU. Before joining the university, he helped secure more than $65 million for workforce development initiatives serving youth, veterans, and justice-involved individuals—experience that now directly informs his advancement strategy.

A graduate of Howard University, Manigault credits his undergraduate education with shaping his understanding of HBCUs as engines of opportunity and leadership development. He also earned a law degree from Duke University, strengthening his analytical discipline required to translate institutional vision into execution.

In a higher education landscape defined by scrutiny and rising expectations, Manigault demonstrates the leadership this moment requires. By uniting purpose with performance and mission with metrics, he ensures that Virginia Union University's historic promise is matched by a contemporary impact that positions the institution for enduring trust, relevance, and success.

