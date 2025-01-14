Purpose Brands Appoints Lauren Cody Brand President, Orangetheory Fitness

Cody Positioned to Drive Next Stage of Orangetheory Fitness with Decades of Proven Global Franchise Growth, Innovation, Leadership Experience

BOCA RATON, Fla. and WOODBURY, Minn., Jan. 14, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Brands, LLC, the world's largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services, has named Lauren Cody as brand president, Orangetheory Fitness, the global leader in science-backed and technology tracked group fitness. Cody brings more than 25 years of executive leadership experience with large, multi-unit franchise brands across diverse customer-facing industries, positioning her to lead Orangetheory into its next chapter. Cody assumes the role January 27, with Orangetheory co-founder and CEO Dave Long fully transitioning to co-chair of the Purpose Brands board, where he will serve as a strategic advisor to the Orangetheory brand leadership team.

"I am thrilled to join Orangetheory Fitness at such an exciting time for the fitness, health and wellness industry," Cody said. "The science-backed, technology-driven approach that Dave and the team have refined over the years has truly set Orangetheory apart. Combined with our global community of passionate franchise owners, I'm confident that Orangetheory is positioned to seize the moment. We have an incredible opportunity to drive innovation and growth; I look forward to further elevating the member experience, expanding our partnerships with franchisees worldwide, and working with the wider talented team at Purpose Brands to build on this momentum."

Cody's appointment comes on the heels of the launch of Purpose Brands, formed by the merger of Orangetheory Fitness and Self Esteem Brands. Purpose Brands operates in more than 7,000 locations – with 46% outside the U.S. – providing health and wellness services to 6 million members across 50 countries and territories on all seven continents.

"We are delighted to welcome Lauren to the Purpose Brands family as the new leader of Orangetheory Fitness," said Tom Leverton, chief executive officer, Purpose Brands. "Lauren's exceptional leadership experience, combined with her deep expertise in driving growth across global franchise systems, aligns perfectly with our vision for the future of Orangetheory Fitness in our brand portfolio. We are committed to empowering our brands with world-class talent like Lauren to deliver transformative value to our franchisees and members alike worldwide. I look forward to working with Lauren as we continue to build a culture of purpose and ensuring wellness services are accessible for everyone."

An insights-based strategist, Cody has a proven ability to build stakeholder alignment across organizations, and has consistently delivered balanced, profitable and sustainable growth. She has held C-suite roles at several top brands in the restaurant and health care industries, including Burger King, McDonald's, Panera Bread Company and AlerisLife. She serves on the board of directors for Swenson's Drive In and Domino's Pizza in Norway and is a member of Abbott Laboratories' advisory panel for brand communications.

"Bringing Lauren on board as the new brand president begins an exciting next chapter for Orangetheory Fitness and is a pivotal step for Purpose Brands as we look to shape the future of fitness," Long said. "Lauren's extensive experience in leading global, multi-unit brands and her ability to facilitate alignment across diverse teams make her the ideal leader for the brand going forward. I am confident that her vision and leadership will not only strengthen our position in the industry but also elevate the experience we deliver to our members and the success we provide to our franchise partners around the world."

As the US$6.3 trillion global wellness economy continues to expand and consumer preferences for fitness, health and wellness evolve, Purpose Brands is committed to strengthening its portfolio's competitive advantage by leveraging insights gained from its international presence across 50 territories and countries, as well as enhancing its world-class shared services model. Cody's expertise in global brand leadership and stakeholder alignment will play a key role in advancing both the brand and the company's priority to deliver extraordinary in-person, virtual and digital member experiences.

Moving forward, Purpose Brands will continue to build out a dynamic, experienced leadership team that aligns with the company's goals for innovation, franchisee success, and global growth.

About Orangetheory Fitness

Orangetheory® Fitness is a science-backed, technology-tracked group fitness program designed to energize members from the inside out, helping them live longer, more vibrant lives. Workouts combine strength and cardio training to boost metabolism, burn calories, and build muscle. Led by certified coaches, Orangetheory workouts are tailored to all fitness levels, fostering a supportive and inclusive community. OTconnect, Orangetheory's proprietary connected technology platform, allows members to track real-time performance, monitor results, and celebrate progress milestones. With nearly 1,500 studios across 50 U.S. states and 24 countries, Orangetheory is one of the world's largest and most innovative group fitness brands. Visit orangetheory.com for more information or to try your first class for free.

About Purpose Brands Holdings, LLC

Purpose Brands is here to make personal health and wellness accessible for people worldwide. The company holds the world's largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services: Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Waxing the City, Basecamp Fitness/SUMHIIT Fitness, The Bar Method, Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions and Provision Security. Together, these brands generate USD$3.7 billion in revenue, operating across 50 countries on all seven continents with a combined 6 million members. With a world-class operating model and suite of services that help its portfolio brands accelerate growth and deliver exceptional member experiences, Purpose Brands is best positioned for rapid expansion and to capture a strong market share in the global wellness industry. For more information, visit our LinkedIn page.

Contacts:

Nate Rubinstein

Fish 919

+1-954-893-9150

[email protected]

Kelly Groehler

Purpose Brands, LLC

+1-612-669-8602

[email protected]

Marissa Fattore

Orangetheory Fitness

610-451-4789

[email protected]

SOURCE Purpose Brands, LLC