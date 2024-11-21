Purpose Brands, LLC, Poised for Rapid Expansion in the Global Wellness Economy, Names Experienced Services Leader Tom Leverton as Chief Executive Officer

Created by merger of Self Esteem Brands and Orangetheory Fitness, New Company Steps Out as Global Leader with Largest Portfolio of Fitness, Health and Wellness Franchise and Services Brands

BOCA RATON, Fla. and WOODBURY, Minn., Nov. 21, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Brands, LLC, the US$3.7 billion global wellness holdings company formed by the merger of Orangetheory Fitness and Self Esteem Brands, has named Tom Leverton as its Chief Executive Officer (CEO). Purpose Brands is the parent of the world's largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services, including Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Waxing the City, Basecamp Fitness/SUMHIIT Fitness, The Bar Method, Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions and Provision Security. Collectively, the company operates in more than 7,000 locations – with 46% outside the U.S. – providing health and wellness services to 6 million members across 50 countries and territories on all seven continents.

Leverton arrives as the US$6.3 trillion global wellness economy is projected to reach US$9 trillion by 2028, with the physical activity sector and digital fitness projected to grow 6% and 17%, respectively, year over year. He is tasked with steering the financial performance, workplace culture, innovation and continued global expansion of the Purpose Brands portfolio and services. In addition to being appointed CEO, Leverton also joins the Purpose Brands board of directors.

"I'm honored to join Purpose Brands at such a pivotal time for the global wellness industry," Leverton said. "The world is rapidly evolving beyond both fitness and traditional medical care, as more people than ever seek holistic, preventative wellness services to stay physically strong, improve mental health, and improve longevity. It's exciting to join a trusted leader already providing effective fitness and wellness services to thousands of communities and millions of people around the world. I look forward to working with our people and franchise owners across all brands to cultivate a culture of purpose and build a future where wellness services are accessible for everyone."

Leverton most recently served as an operating partner at Pritzker Private Capital, co-leading the firm's activities in the services sector. He's also previously served as CEO of CEC Entertainment (parent company of Chuck E. Cheese), Topgolf and Omniflight, and formerly served as Chief Development Officer at FedEx Office.

"The creation of Purpose Brands gives us the opportunity to move fast and be flexible in the marketplace, and I'm confident that under Tom's leadership we are positioned for rapid expansion and greater market share," said Dave Long, co-founder of Orangetheory Fitness and co-chair of the Purpose Brands board. "Our innovation is powered by our portfolio brands' franchisees and members, and together we're more strongly positioned than ever to rapidly scale and improve the health and wellbeing of even more people worldwide. The future of global wellness, from advancements in fitness technology to even better medical outcomes and community health, is a calling for us all, and we will stay a step ahead with a relentless focus to help people live better, longer lives."

While the definitions for global wellness are consistent worldwide, regional consumer preferences continue to evolve and vary. Purpose Brands aims to strengthen its competitive advantage with the insights they gain from an international footprint across 50 territories and countries. This helps ensure a world-class shared services model with local adaptability that helps franchise owners fuel talent acquisition, member advocacy and their financial success, while maximizing their ability to deliver extraordinary in-person, virtual and digital member experiences.

"There has never been a better time to be a fitness and wellness consumer, and we are absolutely thrilled to welcome Tom to the Purpose Brands family," said Chuck Runyon, co-chair of the Purpose Brands board, former CEO of Self Esteem Brands and co-founder of Anytime Fitness. "With more people seeking science-backed, highly personalized health and wellness services and support, each of our brands are positioned to anticipate and meet these demands. With Tom's stellar leadership and development track record now at the helm of Purpose Brands, we have significant opportunity to expand our global footprint, invest even more aggressively in leading-edge data, technology, products and services, and drive even stronger preference for our brands. This is an amazing opportunity to position our portfolio brands' franchisees for greater success and ensure our members have an exceptional experience with us on their personal wellness journeys."

Purpose Brands, under Leverton's direction, will now move forward with a dynamic, experienced leadership team that aligns with the company's goals for innovation, franchisee success, and global growth.

Purpose Brands is here to make personal health and wellness accessible for people worldwide. The company holds the world's largest and most trusted portfolio of fitness, health and wellness franchise brands and services: Anytime Fitness, Orangetheory Fitness, Waxing the City, Basecamp Fitness/SUMHIIT Fitness, The Bar Method, Stronger U Nutrition, Healthy Contributions and Provision Security. Together, these brands generate USD$3.7 billion in revenue, operating across 50 countries on all seven continents with a combined 6 million members. With a world-class operating model and suite of services that help its portfolio brands accelerate growth and deliver exceptional member experiences, Purpose Brands is best positioned for rapid expansion and to capture a strong market share in the global wellness industry. For more information, visit our LinkedIn page.

