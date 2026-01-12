Purpose Brands: WHY TRANSFORMATION LOOKS DIFFERENT THAN IT USED TO

EQUIP YOURSELF WITH THE TOOLS TO KEEP UP YOUR TRANSFORMATION JOURNEY BEYOND NATIONAL QUITTER'S DAY ON JANUARY 9TH

WOODBURY, Minn., Jan. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The most popular New Year's Resolution is to get healthier – whether by eating better or working out. In fact, a new national survey found that staying generally healthy (36%), living longer and better (30%), and maintaining physical activity (30%) are top health goals, signaling that transformation isn't just about looking better—it's about feeling better. Unfortunately, many people do not make it very far in their resolutions and January 9th is designated as National Quitter's Day.

Experience the full interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/purpose-brands/9370151-en-purpose-brands-anytime-fitness-health-goals-national-survey

In this interview, fitness industry leader Stacy Anderson shares a little bit more about the survey and its results and empowers viewers to pursue transformation beyond this "resolution" moment. She'll also encourage viewers to join the Purpose Brands' Transformation Challenge where everyone can find a fitness format and community that's right for them, whether your goal is fat loss, strength gain, or longevity.

The survey also found:

Overall, Gen Z was more likely to have set New Year goals for 2025, and Baby Boomers were least likely with more than a third not making resolutions (34%). However, whether there's a set "goal" or an underlying desire for lasting change, all generations have a similar pattern of focusing on fitness and nutrition.

Gen Z is all about exploring fitness- they were most likely to use a free trial fitness/exercise app (38%), a new to them fitness modality (25%), or even a new gym or fitness studio (26%) while Millennials were most likely to renew their gym membership (26%).

While Gen Z (21%) and Millennials (24%) are most likely to pay for in-person workout classes, they are also the top consumers for digital fitness with Gen Z paying for exercise (28%), mental wellness (28%), and nutritional apps (24%). Millennials also pay for apps but are less likely to pay for mental wellness apps (exercise 30%, nutrition 25% and mental wellness 20%).

GLP-1 users are emerging as a new "super-engaged" health consumer segment more than twice (2-3x) as likely to join new gyms, pay for digital fitness and nutrition apps, adopt body-composition scanning (Evolt, etc.), and invest in holistic wellness than the general population.

ABOUT STACY ANDERSON:

With over 25 years of global marketing, branding and strategy experience, Stacy Anderson is the Global President of Anytime Fitness - the world's largest health and wellness platform, empowering 5 million members across 40+ countries to live healthier, happier lives. A career spanning more than 30 years across franchising, retail, and consumer brands, marked by success in building high-performing teams, scaling global operations, and driving growth through brand clarity, innovation, and operational excellence, her number one priority is leading the evolution of Anytime Fitness from its pioneering 24/7 convenience model to a more personalized coaching approach, featuring new digital technologies and a broader selection of training programs and holistic health offerings. Anytime Fitness is a part of Purpose Brands, the global leader in fitness, health and wellness; the company's portfolio also includes Orangetheory Fitness, The Bar Method, Basecamp Fitness and more wellbeing brands.

Produced for: Purpose Brands

SOURCE Purpose Brands