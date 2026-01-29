Purpose Built Communities® Appoints David Daniels as Chair of Board of Directors

ATLANTA, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Purpose Built Communities®, the national leader in strengthening neighborhoods to put more families on a pathway to prosperity and opportunity, today announced the appointment of David Daniels as chair of its board of directors.

David Daniels

Daniels has served on the Purpose Built Communities board since 2021 and brings more than a decade of leadership experience in philanthropy, strategy, and organizational growth. He is currently chief executive officer and president of the Bainum Family Foundation, where he leads internal operations, fostering a high-performing culture focused on continuous learning, integrity, collaboration, and excellence.

As board chair, Daniels will help advance Purpose Built Communities' mission to support Community Quarterback Organizations implementing holistic, resident-centered neighborhood transformation in more than 60 communities nationwide—with a focus on sustainable economic mobility and long-term systems change.

"Over the past 10 years, I've seen firsthand the depth of expertise and commitment Purpose Built Communities brings to its partners and the families they serve," said Daniels. "I stepped into this role because I believe deeply in the organization's direction and in the power of place to transform lives. As chair, my goal is to help the board stay focused on long-term vision and sustainability while empowering staff to lead the work they do best."

"David's leadership, lived experience, and deep expertise in philanthropy have been instrumental to Purpose Built Communities' growth," said Carol R. Naughton, chief executive officer of Purpose Built Communities. "His commitment to ensuring all families and children can live choice-filled, opportunity-rich lives makes him uniquely suited to lead our board at this pivotal moment."

Daniels has been with the Bainum Family Foundation since 2012, previously serving as chief operating officer. He serves on the board of the National Center for Family Philanthropy and Executive Board at AdventHealth Foundation, He holds an MBA from Franklin University and a bachelor's degree from Washington Adventist University.

About Purpose Built Communities

Purpose Built Communities is the national leader in strengthening neighborhoods and opening pathways to prosperity and opportunity for all. As a philanthropically funded nonprofit organization, Purpose Built Communities forms long-term partnerships with Community Quarterback Organizations, which are hyperlocal nonprofit organizations that work with residents and partners to advance a comprehensive strategy that supports the vision of the community. Through the determination and creativity of these organizations—and the expertise, resources and advocacy of Purpose Built Communities—the foundational elements of a thriving neighborhood begin to take shape. This includes high-quality, mixed-income housing; excellent schools; inclusive spaces that nurture physical and mental health; and an active commercial core that keeps the neighborhood economically vibrant.

Purpose Built Communities currently supports more than 60 neighborhoods across the U.S., half of which have achieve Network Member status. Together with strategic partners, Purpose Built Communities is strengthening neighborhoods so that everyone can prosper in the places they call home.

To learn more about Purpose Built Communities, visit purposebuiltcommunities.org.

SOURCE Purpose Built Communities