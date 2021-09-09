Purpose-Built Trade Co.™ Opening Flagship Store in Downtown Livermore

Quality work gear, provisions and an expert team will ensure function, comfort and aesthetic for life on and off the job. "We listen, curate and develop products and services that drive physical, emotional and commercial wellbeing. Whether a personalized boot fitting tailored to your trade, energy packed eat and drink to fuel your day or a workshop to enhance your skill, we know we're much stronger together and we leave you feeling ready and proud," says CEO, Kris Johnson.

Purpose-Built is committed to the essential support of America's tradespeople. Founded on the idea that purpose is the strength freedom is built upon, they're on a mission to make every person and trade stronger. Here to amplify Generation T, a movement to fill skilled trades, Purpose-Built connects valued veterans, journey-doers and ambitious apprentices in the opportunity to exchange, enjoy a cold brew and master their craft. Accelerate the trades of today and ignite a purpose-built future of tomorrow.

For more than a decade, Purpose-Built Trade Co. has provided comfort and safety to industrial and government employees throughout the nation. Learn about our Company Gear program.

