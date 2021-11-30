Purpose-Driven Branding Agency, Johnson & Sekin, Expands their Footprint to Denver with the Launch of Camp Purpose

"We are incredibly proud to be making this investment in the Denver region," said Chris Sekin, co-founder of Johnson & Sekin. "For more than twelve years, we've brought purpose-driven campaigns to life for our national and local partners, their employees, and customers. Camp Purpose allows us to scale that impact to more companies, enabling teams and individuals to do their best and most fulfilling work in their career and in life."

Part experiential retreat and part strategic brainstorm, Camp Purpose is a defining experience where leaders and team members connect for multiple consecutive days at Meadow Creek. Camp Purpose is led by an experienced branding and positioning team that coordinates a custom multi-day experience for teams to get a fresh perspective, create new connections, and walk away inspired to build a better future.

"The world looks different today because the pandemic changed all of us," said Kat Kornegay, chief purpose officer at Johnson & Sekin. "Camp Purpose offers a new approach to company impact, employee culture, and social issues through guided conversations and creates a space where people can speak their minds freely. We've spent our careers helping organizations find their purpose and we have seen firsthand the impact that defining purpose can have on a growing business. We are excited to launch this new offering and expand our purpose-driven impact and reach around the world."

Founded in 2008, Johnson & Sekin has built a trusted name in the advertising industry through their award-winning work with big-name brands such as Caliber Collision, JCPenney, Fossil, and Chili's. The agency has also led initiatives to raise awareness for the American Heart Association, The John Ritter Foundation for Aortic Health, Genesis Women's Shelter, and the National Down Syndrome Society. Their expansion to Denver follows the agency's growing presence in the Colorado region, working with brands like Local Hive Honey, Butterfly Pavilion, and Boyer's Coffee to create a more sustainable future.

Johnson & Sekin is a purpose-driven advertising agency focused on helping brands articulate and amplify their purpose, both internally and externally. Led by distinguished creatives, Kent Johnson and Chris Sekin, the agency channels a passion for people, purpose, and unexpected ideas to fulfill its mission of growing good.

