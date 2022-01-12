Purpose-Driven Branding and Advertising Agency, Johnson & Sekin, Announces the Formation of its C-Suite

"We are extremely proud to put a strong C-suite team in place to support the growth and impact of our business," said Kent Johnson, co-founder and art director for Johnson & Sekin. "Our vision of the future begins with purpose and all four of these individuals bring a high level of expertise that is unmatched across the industry to the brands we are privileged to work alongside."

The formation of the C-suite comes on the heels of the agency's recently announced expansion to Denver and the launch of Camp Purpose , an immersive workshop experience where brands, organizations, and people can uncover and articulate their purpose in work and life.

Shannon Phillips, Chief Design Officer

Shannon has been with Johnson & Sekin for more than 11 years, and as the design conscience of the agency, leads a talented team that designs everything from logos, labels, packaging, print ads, and websites to full brand identities. Her creative work has been recognized by The One Show, Lürzer's Archive, AAF ADDYs, and more.

Kat Kornegay, Chief Purpose Officer

Throughout her nearly decade-long career at Johnson & Sekin, Kat's creative strategy and calculated execution has been instrumental in growing the agency's client services and its digital experience arm. She has become a voice for purpose both internally and externally, helping team members and clients find and articulate their purpose, leading to more fulfillment and brand success. In 2020, Kat was named a Top 20 Women in Advertising by AAF Dallas.

Emily Florio, Chief Strategy Officer

Since joining the team in 2020, Emily brought more than two decades of experience working on both the agency and client-side in a number of strategy and marketing positions. She loves understanding the "why" and shaping the "how" for brands big and small.

Jessica Wescott, Chief Financial Officer

Jessica previously served as the chief operating officer and chief financial officer at Fuzzy's Taco Shop, where she was instrumental in bringing on Johnson & Sekin as the current Agency of Record. She brings more than a decade of operations, financial and client-facing experience with a focus on data-driven insights to analyze businesses and make growth decisions.

About Johnson & Sekin

Johnson & Sekin is a purpose-driven branding and advertising agency focused on helping brands articulate and amplify their purpose, both internally and externally. Led by distinguished creatives, Kent Johnson and Chris Sekin, the agency channels a passion for people, purpose, and unexpected ideas to fulfill its mission of growing good. Founded in 2008, Johnson & Sekin has become a trusted name in the advertising industry, earning countless awards for their work driving impact across a variety of industries including consumer packaged goods, restaurants, automotive, arts & entertainment, higher education, and nonprofits. For more information on Johnson & Sekin, visit johnsonandsekin.com .

