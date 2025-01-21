Purpose-Driven Business Expert Colt Briner: Six New Ways To Measure Business Success

SANTA ROSA, Calif., Jan. 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- "The era of businesses operating solely for profit is waning," says author Colt Briner.

In his new book, The Race To Relevance (2025, Indie Books International), Briner helps readers understand the importance of purpose-driven business. The book guides leadership teams on how to align business purpose and create an operationalization plan to cultivate outcomes that focus on more than just increasing stock price.

Book Cover

"Today, the most successful and resilient organizations are those driven by a clear, compelling purpose that resonates with their employees, customers, and the broader community," says Briner.

Briner, as chief communications officer for a Midwest healthcare services company, witnessed firsthand the power of purpose in business. He helped that company grow from a reported $60 million valuation to $2 billion in two years, while capturing 60% U.S. market share in its industry.

He has codified and streamlined the model he used at that healthcare services company and developed a clear and practical approach – the Purposify Framework - for engaging every level of an organization as a purpose-driven powerhouse. Now Briner teaches business leadership teams how to transform their companies into purpose-driven organizations.

Briner advocates six measures other than profit for measuring company success:

Fulfillment and passion. Purpose-driven businesses ignite passion and fulfillment by aligning daily operations with their people's deeper values. When employees see their work con- tributing to a meaningful cause, it fosters pride and invigoration.

Legacy and impact. By prioritizing sustainable and ethical practices, leaders can ensure that their business helps pave the way for a better future, making their mark not just in their industry but in the world at large.

Employee well-being and happiness. A purpose-driven approach has a profound impact on employee well-being. Workers who believe in the purpose of their organization are more likely to feel a palpable sense of satisfaction with their work. This positive environment fosters better mental health and even reduces workplace stress.

Connection and community. At its core, a purpose-driven business model fosters a sense of community and connection among employees, customers, and the wider community.

This model builds trust and loyalty by uniting people under a shared goal that reflects their values and aspirations.

Resilience in adversity. When employees and leaders are connected to a meaningful mission, they find a personal sense of steadiness and motivation that transcends daily challenges and setbacks. Such personal resilience not only helps individuals navigate professional obstacles but also enriches their emotional and mental well-being, fostering a workplace environment where people are more adaptive, optimistic, and capable of overcoming difficulties with a positive outlook.

Ethical pride and integrity. When one's daily tasks resonate with their core beliefs, there is a profound sense of personal satisfaction and moral rectitude. The pride that comes from contributing to a business that positively affects the world fuels a deeper motivation and loyalty that transcends job satisfaction, cultivating a fulfilling career and life.

As founder and CEO of Scrappy AF Marketing, Briner helps mid-stage organizations apply creativity and strategy to capture market share from industry incumbents and build pathways into new markets. He leverages strong strategies with creative execution to help businesses and sectors grow fast while spending less.

Briner is also a large-scale transformation facilitator and serves as Chief Marketing and Communications Officer for TREND Health Partners, a company leading the charge in transforming American healthcare through transparency and collaboration between hospitals and insurance companies.

