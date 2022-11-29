PURPOSE DRIVEN E-COMMERCE SITE, OLIVELA LAUNCHES "STAND WITH HER" - A CAMPAIGN IN SUPPORT OF WOMEN'S EMPOWERMENT

JIMMY CHOO, THE VAMPIRE'S WIFE, SIMONE ROCHA, BARBARA STURM, AND MORE JOIN THE CAMPAIGN TO SUPPORT THE GIRLS OPPORTUNITY ALLIANCE & EQUALITY NOW

NEW YORK, Nov. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Impact-driven, luxury e-commerce platform OLIVELA is proud to announce today, on Giving Tuesday, the launch of Stand With Her – a campaign supporting and raising funds for women's empowerment through OLIVELA's powerful cause partners. The multi-media campaign will create a powerful narrative that shines a light on three important issues facing women today – girls' education, gender equality, and the shared responsibility we all have to raise women up.

Employing a two-chapter narrative, "Stand With Her" begins with a Holiday-focused campaign grounded in reflection, gratitude, and giving back to the female community, launching on Giving Tuesday (November 29th). This will be followed by a New Year campaign in January focused on mobilizing the female community to drive change and make impact.

Through the Stand With Her campaign, OLIVELA will launch a series of exclusive capsule collections featuring designers including Jimmy Choo, Simone Rocha, Roksanda, The Vampire's Wife, La Double J, Edeline Lee, Stine Goya, Deveaux, Spinelli Kilcollin, Dr. Barbara Sturm and more with proceeds benefiting the Girls Opportunity Alliance, and Equality Now. OLIVELA's unique retail concept drives 20 percent of net proceeds from all purchases, at no cost to customers or brands, to its non-profit partners. Since launch, OLIVELA has created a more conscious way of shopping by offering a curation of the world's best brands across fashion, beauty, and lifestyle, with a purpose driven mission at its core. Proving that small actions can have a big impact and bring real change, last October 2022, OLIVELA surpassed a $1 million milestone donation to global humanitarian organization, Save the Children, which provides immediate humanitarian aid to children and families who need it most.

"OLIVELA was born with a mission to help girls around the world overcome poverty and gender inequality. In today's world, it's clear that while talent is equally distributed, opportunity is not. Our Stand with Her campaign seeks to change that and support cause partners doing the hard work on the ground to offer girls the opportunity they deserve to succeed in life. I'm proud to bring onboard some incredible brands to OLIVELA who feel just as strongly about making a real change to women and girls around the world. Of course, none of this would be possible without the power of OLIVELA's community, who embody a different kind of self-expression, one that doesn't end with what you wear - but what you stand for," said Stacey Boyd, Founder and CEO of OLIVELA.

"As a mother to two daughters, the Stand With Her kit that we are launching exclusively with OLIVELA, which supports the Girls Opportunity Alliance and Equality Now, is something that's very close to my heart," commented Dr. Barbara Sturm. "I always try and encourage my girls to go after what they want and to follow their dreams, and this program helps empower girls across the world to achieve the same goals and aspirations."



OLIVELA is proud to present "Stand With Her" starting today, Giving Tuesday, and for the next three months to mobilize the female community to drive change and make an impact. OLIVELA's retail and content driven campaign supports incredible causes – the Girls Opportunity Alliance , an Obama Foundation program that seeks to empower adolescent girls through education; and Equality Now , an organization advocating for the protection and promotion of the human rights of women and girls.

"We are grateful OLIVELA is joining us to help empower and educate girls around the world," said Tiffany Drake, Vice President and Executive Director of the Girls Opportunity Alliance. "Together, we are on a mission to ensure every girl can reach her full potential and has the ability to live her life on her own terms, because that creates a better world for us all."

"At Equality Now, we are delighted to join OLIVELA's inspirational impact community. We work hard so that women and girls have the same rights and opportunities as men and boys. We do this by working to ensure that laws treat men and women equally and that they prohibit all forms of violence and discrimination against women and girls. Achieving this kind of change requires not just a brilliant global team of human rights lawyers, experts, and partners on the ground, but a bold vision of what is possible. We are grateful that OLIVELA shares this vision with us and we are very excited about this new partnership to help create a better, more equal world for women and girls," commented Amy Hutchinson, Global Director of Development of Equality Now.

OLIVELA was founded by American entrepreneur, Stacey Boyd, following her experience visiting refugee camps in Kenya and Rwanda with Malala Fund. Stacey realized that the opportunities we take for granted such as access to education and health are particularly life-changing for women in low-to-middle income countries. It was this understanding that educating girls can break the cycle of poverty that drove a vision for a new luxury retail concept, working with non-profits that align with the core values of gender equality, climate action and health & wellness.

OLIVELA empowers the customer to choose their cause partner at checkout, ensuring 20% of net proceeds from every transaction goes to causes the customer cares about. Purchases are translated into tangible impact metrics that consumers can track in terms of meals for children, days of school, essential health supplies and more.

