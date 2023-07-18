Purpose-Driven ESG Strategy Undergirds Food Grocery Retail Industry - Astra ESG Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A strategic combination of brick-and-mortar stores and sustainability has come of age to help create a society free of hunger and waste—a commitment that is all but likely to foster the ESG performance of food grocery retailers. A holistic approach and concerted efforts for a circular economy have unlocked avenues of opportunities to underscore sustainability, complementing good governance, transparency, ethics, diversity, health & wellbeing, renewable energy and greenhouse gas reduction.

Grocery CEOs, shoppers, vendors, investors, NGOs and government organizations are zeroing in on ESG targets to streamline the path to sustainability. A spike in greenhouse gas emissions has meant grocers have upped their efforts on environmental, social and governance fronts—known as ESG.

With consumer behavior shifting towards sustainable products, more so during the COVID-19 pandemic, food manufacturing companies have exhibited resilience. Of late, brands are not shying from making their ESG performance public, communicating their milestones and sharing credentials.

Walmart Echoes Green Growth

Millennials and the Gen Z population prioritize sustainability-marketed products as grocery shoppers emphasize GHG emission reduction and raw material conservation. Amidst the popularity of ready-made meals, consumers expect brands to adhere to sustainability goals. Brands are gearing to reduce virgin plastic content and invest in recyclable packaging. Walmart is heading to 100% recyclable, reusable or compostable packaging by 2025. The behemoth aims for 20% post-consumer recycled content in private-brand product packaging across North America by 2025.

The American retail brand is on the cusp of innovation and is committed to science-based targets (SBTs) to attain a 35% reduction in absolute scopes 1 & 2 emissions by 2025. In fact, the company is on course to minimize or avoid one billion metric tons of GHG emissions (Project Gigaton) in the global value chain by 2030. It claims that over 4,500 suppliers have joined the project since 2017.

On the other side of the spectrum of opportunities and challenges, an unprecedented rise in waste has prompted Walmart to use reusable packaging containers and navigate unsold food issues. The retailer giant is aiming for zero operational waste in the U.S., Canada and Mexico by 2025. Leading brands are expected to develop an ESG impact that resonates the sentiments of the circular economy.

Kroger Insists on Food & Product Safety to Bolster Philanthropy

The COVID-19 disruption was a wake-up call for retailers to reinforce responsible sourcing and foster quality food across the supply chain. A robust social profile is paramount to provide convenience and add value to customers through the inculcation of, including but not limited to, integrity, safety, respect and inclusion. Kroger has set bullish strategies across manufacturing and distribution centers, such as environmental monitoring programs, hazard analysis and risk-based preventive controls, leadership and training, food allergen control, food safety maintenance, cleaning practices and pest prevention.

Brands are positioning themselves to tap into social pillars to foster donations and meals for communities. Ever since the retail company set the Zero Hunger | Zero Waste plan in 2017, it has taken a giant stride to achieve the philanthropic goals of creating communities free from food waste and hunger. Kroger infers to have trained 98% of associates in personal safety, while it boasts of rescuing 94 million pounds of surplus food for donation. In 2021, the American brand asserted to have directed 546 million meals to communities.

The retailer explored diversity-focused development and learning opportunities to underpin positive change in the workplace. The company joined forces with historically Black colleges and universities (HBCUs) and Hispanic-serving institutions (HSIs) to foster a diverse talent pipeline. It essentially injected around USD 450 million into associate wages and training in 2021.

Costco Wholesale Underscores Corporate Governance

Strong corporate governance heralds a company culture that complements transparency, ethics & compliance, engagement in public policy, board diversity and human rights. The FY 2022 saw Costco make sustainability a "core part of the charter and responsibility" for the Board's Nominating and Governance Committee. It has also introduced ESG Executive Advisory Council and aligned executive compensation with ESG priorities, including but not limited to, waste reduction, diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI), climate and resource consumption.

Risk assessment in financial planning, strategy and business has become paramount to upholding sustainability standards. Costco has qualitatively analyzed and identified potential climate-related risks influencing the Food & Beverage and Multiline retail industries. In 2022, its global executives reportedly held in-depth climate-pertaining scenarios assessments to decipher risks and opportunities to supply chain, operations, goodwill, employees, members and products.

The retailer has taken a quantum leap in transparency through frameworks, including CDP. The retail giant has rolled out several frameworks to augment data security. The manufacturing company is counting on the NIST Cyber Security Framework (CSF), ISO27001 and the Payment Card Industry Data Security Standard (PCI DSS). The adoption of measures, such as multi-factor authentication, phishing detection and mitigation and file integrity monitoring, has furthered the company's governance policies.

At a time when brands are grappling to protect the planet and propel their business performance, creating a transparent baseline around GHG emissions could be the silver bullet. For instance, the AEON Group has set the AEON Decarbonization Vision 2050 to minimize CO2 emissions to zero at stores by 2040, helping achieve a decarbonized society. With ESG becoming a top priority, Grand View Research estimated the global food grocery retail market size at USD 11,324.4 billion in 2022; the figure is poised to witness an upward trajectory through 2030.

