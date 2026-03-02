PURPOSE-DRIVEN MUSIC GROUP RANDOM ACTS OF KINDNESS RELEASES "I WISH" FEATURING THE GRAMMY-NOMINATED AFRICAN CHILDREN'S CHOIR

As Part of a Global Kindness Initiative, Children All Over The World Will Become Ambassadors of the Song to Spread Peace and Kindness

NEW YORK, March 2, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Random Acts of Kindness (RAK) , the purpose-driven music group founded by songwriter, producer, drummer, and international philanthropist Ken Freirich, releases its new single "I Wish ," via Better World Records, featuring the GRAMMY-Nominated, African Children's Choir .

"I Wish" Ft. The African Children's Choir official music video
Random Acts of Kindness Founder, Ken Freirich with The African Children's Choir
"I Wish" Featuring The African Children's Choir single cover

Freirich who also founded Better World Records is a retired CEO/entrepreneur who believes strongly in making the world a better place and doing regular random acts of kindness. He believes one kind act can change the world and wants to inspire others to do the same. He is on a global mission to spread kindness and plans on partnering with charitable organizations and others to share these positive messages. Freirich will donate all profits from the music and his own personal funds to charity and children's choir partners.

Built around a simple yet emotionally resonant structure, "I Wish" is a moving pop song about inspiring hope and positivity around the world. Freirich, who wrote the lyrics and executive produced the song, delivers meaningful, eloquent lyrics that create strong imagery; the verses and chorus have a powerful, graceful elegance. The song centers youth voices while exploring themes of empathy, belonging, and shared humanity. The African Children's Choir brings to life the song's aspirational messages in a way that connects with listeners and will evoke emotion in people and cultures around the world.

"'I Wish' is a song that can change the world. I believe that by partnering with Children's Choirs from around the globe to deliver these moving and impactful lyrics about basic human needs, we can harness the innocence and the power of their voices to inspire and provide hope to a world that needs uplifting," adds Freirich. "The GRAMMY-nominated African Children's Choir is an amazing, world-renowned partner and I could not be more excited for this release. We recorded in a small studio in Uganda and the vocals are just breathtaking. Hearing the kids sing their authentic, East African English dialect version of I Wish, transports you to a very special place that will bring tears to your eyes and will be an extraordinary listening experience."

"It's been wonderful partnering with Ken and Better World Records," said Julia Barnett-Tracy, Chief Creative Officer of The African Children's Choir. "The children loved recording the song in Uganda and we are excited for the release of 'I Wish.' The song embodies the hope our children have for their own lives and their families, spreading kindness everywhere they go."

Freirich's songwriting often draws on vivid imagery and universal themes, an approach that carries through "I Wish." He points to John Lennon's "Imagine" as an enduring creative touchstone. "I wanted to keep the song simple, but with deep and meaningful lyrics," Freirich says. "Through a series of wishes that create strong imagery in the verses, and by using the most powerful forces of nature, the Earth, Sun and Moon as a plea for help and change in the chorus, I wanted to provide listeners a beacon for hope and inspiration at a time when they may need it. The song will push and inspire us as human beings to be better people, to be kind, to accept others"

Rather than a fixed recording, the single was written as a song meant to live in many forms, allowing each rendition to reflect the people singing it and the context in which it is shared. The song was previously introduced through a live premiere at the 2025 Breeders' Cup, where it was performed by the San Diego Children's Choir, offering an early glimpse into its communal spirit. [Watch]. Additional versions in the works include the National Choir of Anguilla/Anguilla Music Academy and the San Diego Children's Choir, which will be followed by recordings in the UK, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, Australia and Canada.

Freirich's last single, "Free to Roam" focused on liberation, freedom, self-expression and empowerment. It was about breaking free from the chains of a challenging life situation, overcoming adversity, following your dreams and passions and living life to its fullest on your own terms. The single topped the charts for six months and was a Billboard Top 20 Adult Contemporary hit.

About Random Acts of Kindness Music:

Random Acts of Kindness is a musical group that believes in having a positive impact on the world through meaningful lyrics, kindness and philanthropy. It was founded by Ken Freirich, who is the lyricist and executive producer. He takes a unique approach to each song by collaborating with a variety of singers, producers and musicians. Their last single, "Free to Roam," topped the radio charts for six months and was a Billboard AC top 20 hit.

About Better World Records:

Better World Records was founded by entrepreneur, philanthropist, songwriter and drummer Ken Freirich with the mission of releasing original music across different genres that will bring people together and have a positive impact on the world. The company has strong philanthropic beliefs and is committed to being a catalyst for using music to create change and to help fund charitable projects across the globe. Better World Records is seeking partnerships with musicians, record labels and music companies for unique collaborations. Learn more at www.betterworldrecords.com .

