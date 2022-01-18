Purpose-Driven Toy Brand Melissa & Doug Accelerating FSC® Certified Materials Commitments

WILTON, Conn., Jan. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Melissa & Doug , the global toy company known for its more than 30-year commitment to open-ended play through its primarily wooden toy portfolio, announced today that it is accelerating its commitment to sustainability. The company had originally shared its commitment to ensure 100% of paper products and more than half of its wood products sold are from responsibly managed forests by 2025.1 They will surpass that goal by producing all paper and top selling wood products in 2022 as FSC® certified.

Recognized by parents as the #1 preschool brand for sustainable toys and for wooden toys,2 Melissa & Doug launched Project Restore to further build on over three decades of caring for the environment. Melissa & Doug is a leader in the industry in responsible supply chain management, using mainly sustainable materials, such as wood and paper, across most of its toys. Last year, the company was the first major toy brand in the U.S. to earn Forest Stewardship Council® (FSC) certification for its new stationery line, which was independently certified by SCS Global Services.

"We are proud of being able to accelerate our FSC ambition by purchasing FSC-certified paper and wood products for use in 2022. By ensuring our products help forests thrive and contribute to a healthy planet, we lay a better foundation for restoring play for generations to come," says Bridgette Miller, Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer of Melissa & Doug. "The acceleration of our FSC commitment comes at a time of uncertainty for parents and children and committing to preserve our environment is one way we can do our part to accelerate making the world a better place."

Melissa & Doug supports FSC's mission to promote environmentally sound, socially beneficial, and economically prosperous management of the world's forests. FSC certification ensures that products come from responsibly managed forests that provide environmental, social, and economic benefits, and that forests are protected for future generations.

