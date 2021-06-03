Purpose-Driven Toy Brand Melissa & Doug Launches "Timeless Toys. Endless Possibilities." Brand Campaign

For more than three decades, parents, caregivers, and educators have turned to Melissa & Doug's colorful and wide-ranging portfolio of hands-on, screen-free toys to help foster creative thinking and learning in their children. Known for its thoughtfully designed wooden pretend play toys, developmental products, puzzles, and crafts, Melissa & Doug believes passionately in championing the benefits of kid-powered play. It's this kind of play that builds open-minded thinking, prompting children to approach the world with curiosity and flexibility. The brand views this campaign as a way to further support parents and others in helping children see the wonder in the everyday through the magical world of Melissa & Doug.

The new imagination-fueled campaign aims to reach parents who are searching for a simpler—but still engagingly fun—kind of play for their children. For the last 30+ years, Melissa & Doug has grown its global brand awareness thanks to word-of-mouth recommendations and the long-lasting quality of its products. This campaign will give voice to the brand in a way that consumers have not seen before, adding a new dimension to the brand they love. For parents unfamiliar with the brand, the campaign will introduce them to its mission and the variety of wonder-filled products in its assortment. The campaign is launching digitally on Amazon, Hulu, and YouTube, as well as social platforms, including Pinterest and Instagram.

"With this campaign, we're hoping to reach even more families with our message about the power of open-ended play," said Bridgette Miller, Global Head of Marketing at Melissa & Doug. "We know parents are always looking for those screen-free options that make learning more fun and tangible. We aim to be a resource for parents by offering healthy, hands-on toys that actively engage kids' imaginations."

Melissa & Doug's "Timeless Toys. Endless Possibilities." campaign reflects the company's mission of inspiring kids to play in their own unique way and discover the possible in the impossible. Melissa & Doug toys are developed to empower children to play freely, without instruction, as they make sense of the world around them. When playing with a Melissa & Doug toy, imagination runs wild—a toy broom isn't just a broom, it's a rocket ship heading to the moon.

The creative for the new campaign, developed by Edelman New York, evokes these feelings of magic and wonder as it follows a young girl through her day taking inspiration from the scenes she views out her window, then creatively incorporating them into her own extraordinary play. With Melissa & Doug, it's not just about the toy, it's about how the child is inspired to bring the toy to life in new and unexpected ways.

About Melissa & Doug

From classic wooden toys to crafts and pretend play, Melissa & Doug products provide a launch pad to ignite imagination and a sense of wonder in all children so they can discover their passions and their purpose. Melissa & Doug is proudly partnering with the American Academy of Pediatrics to foster early brain development and to champion the health benefits of open-ended play through their joint Power of Play alliance.

