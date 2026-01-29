PurposeBuilt Brands Expands Horizon Big Partnership to Agency of Record, Unifying National and Retail Media Strategy to Continue Driving Growth

Two-year relationship evolves into full-portfolio mandate; AI-native Blu platform to drive growth

NEW YORK, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- PurposeBuilt Brands, the home care products company behind market leading brands such as Weiman, Goo Gone, Green Gobbler, and Harris, has expanded its partnership with Horizon Big, elevating the agency to media planning and buying agency of record across its full eight-brand consumer portfolio.

The expanded engagement builds on a relationship launched in February 2024. As PurposeBuilt's AOR, Horizon is positioned to deliver a full-funnel strategy spanning national brand-building and retail media activation.

The expanded alliance leverages Horizon's AI-native Blu platform for audience intelligence and closed-loop measurement, with Horizon Commerce managing integrated campaigns across Amazon, Walmart, Home Depot, Lowe's, Target, and Kroger.

Initial results validate Horizon's work on PurposeBuilt's marquee brands. Since partnering with Horizon in 2024 with a focus on driving mass awareness, Green Gobbler quickly became the fastest growing brand in the plumbing/drain care category nationwide, including the #1 brand position on Amazon in 2025.

"This partnership reflects our confidence in Horizon's ability to connect sophisticated audience intelligence with measurable commerce outcomes," said PurposeBuilt CMO Jon Bellante. "Our brands are at different growth stages with different jobs to be done, from challenger brands growing share of purchase occasions to market leaders defending against incursion. We needed a partner that could build individualized audience frameworks for each brand while unifying measurement across the portfolio."

Horizon's approach to incrementality is a central part of its partnership with PurposeBuilt. The focus is on driving net new consumers and increased usage across brands spanning need-based products like Green Gobbler and Goo Gone to everyday household staples like Weiman and Harris. Using Blu's 260 million deterministic consumer profiles integrated with retailer clean rooms, Horizon will develop custom audience segmentation and propensity modeling for each brand based on category affinity, purchase frequency, and lifetime value.

"PurposeBuilt understands that shopping discovery now happens everywhere, all at once," said Gene Turner, President Global Chief Client Officer, Horizon Media. "Brands are operating in an environment where 62% of consumers use ChatGPT or Google Gemini to find products, and 83% of U.S. households shop on Amazon. At the same time, consumers increasingly express feelings of financial uncertainty. So the ability to pair the right product and portfolio messaging with the right audience isn't just a competitive advantage, it's table stakes. Our Blu platform creates a customer-centric revenue growth engine that connects strategy through to measurement."

The scope encompasses strategy, planning, and activation across search, social, connected TV (CTV), online video, streaming audio, display, and programmatic, along with traditional channels. Horizon Commerce will lead PurposeBuilt's retail media strategy, drawing on advanced partnerships including Amazon Upfront & Ads and Walmart Connect with direct API access for DSP activation and AMC integration for lifetime value and basket analysis.

Horizon's Advanced Analytics team will develop omnichannel ROAS models using Shapley and Markov chain attribution methodologies, with four dedicated models across Weiman, 30 Seconds, Green Gobbler, and Harris.

About PurposeBuilt Brands

PurposeBuilt Brands is a premium, specialty home care products company with a portfolio of trusted brands including Weiman, Goo Gone, Green Gobbler, Harris, 30 Seconds, Magic, Mighty Mint, Biokleen, Urnex, Five Star and MicroScientific. The company delivers specialty cleaning, pest control, and home maintenance solutions across retail, e-commerce and commercial channels throughout North America and globally.

About Horizon Media

Horizon Media, the largest independent media agency globally, delivers data-driven business outcomes for some of the most innovative and ambitious brands. Founded in 1989, headquartered in New York, and with offices in Los Angeles and Toronto, the company employs 2,400+ people and has media investments of more than $8.5 billion. Horizon Media's fundamental belief is that business is personal, which drives its approach to connecting brands with their customers and engaging with its own employees, resulting in industry-leading workplace satisfaction levels (Glassdoor). The company is consistently recognized by independent media outlets for its client excellence and has earned several "Best Workplaces" awards reflecting its commitment to diversity, equity, and inclusion and the life and well-being of everyone at Horizon Media.

