PurposePoint Becomes Latest Company to Open Office in Downtown Mt. Clemens in effort to bring Economic Growth and Development to County Seat

MT. CLEMENS, Mich., Sept. 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- PurposePoint LLC, a professional development organization founded by Davin Salvagno and Kurt David in 2018, today announced the company has opened an office in downtown Mount Clemens, Michigan. They become the second Oakland County start-up to make such a move, joining emerging growth technology solutions provider QStride, Inc., who did the same just last year.

Purpose Summit 2020

PurposePoint, who started with just two local professional coaches, within a year grew to an organization of 20 national professional coaches and speakers. In April 2019, they held their inaugural 'Purpose Summit' in Detroit at Life Remodeled's Durfee Innovation Society. Hundreds of business and community leaders gathered from across the country for two days discussing the future of work, and what it means to lead through purpose.

"We continue to be amazed at how quickly the concept of leading through purpose is sweeping not just the nation, but the world," said Davin Salvagno, President & Founder of PurposePoint. "We believe we are seeing the biggest business shift in our lifetime. Many organizations start with a purpose, but purpose isn't just why we start, it's why we keep moving forward."

Founded in 2012, QStride helps mid-market and Fortune Global 2,000 companies sustain a competitive advantage through highly specialized Information Technology consulting and staffing services.

"We are absolutely thrilled to have PurposePoint as our neighbor," said Shane Gianino, CEO of QStride. "It is clear that people are realizing Mt. Clemens is a hidden gem, boasting nearby amenities such as a walkable downtown, restaurants, shopping, riverfront, marina, and private 18-Hole Golf Club known for hosting golf events such as US Open Qualifiers.

QStride, along with Qualigence International, will join PurposePoint as national presenting partners of Purpose Summit 2020, which will take place in Mount Clemens May 2020 and in Los Angeles, California in September of 2020. The event in Mount Clemens will feature ten keynotes at the historic Emerald Theatre, designed by noted theater architect C. Howard Crane, ten breakout sessions at Oakland University's Anton/Frankel Center, a business connections and cocktails expo at Anton Art Center, and private evening concert at Emerald Theater. Sponsorship opportunities for local organizations and tickets for the Purpose Summit are available at www.PurposeSummit.us

In addition to the Purpose Summit next year, PurposePoint is hosting a hope-themed concert at the Emerald Theatre, featuring Unspoken, "The Reason Tour" with special guests Stars Go Dim and Caitie Hurst, Sunday October 20, 2019. Fifteen years into their journey as a band, Unspoken stood with three albums and armfuls of songs, many of which had made big impact in communities. Their current hit song "Reason," is currently at #5 on the charts and climbing quickly. All proceeds will benefit the American Cancer Society and Turning Point in duel support of Breast Cancer and Domestic Violence Awareness Month. Tickets are on sale now at iTickets.com

PurposePoint is a Michigan based professional development organization that specializes in providing speaking, coaching, and event planning services for organizations nationwide. They represent over 20 professional speakers and coaches who work collaboratively to transform the future of work through the lens of purpose. A for-profit for a greater purpose, they support non-profits in each of the cities they serve by donating a portion of the proceeds from each of their events.

QStride is a purpose-driven Information Technology (IT) consulting and staffing provider serving mid-market and Fortune Global 2,000 businesses.

