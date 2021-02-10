Purrch, A New Social Network For The Pet Community, Partners With Leading Rescue Organizations To Help Them Reach Prospective Pet Owners

The company's unique approach to community building is now helping shelter and foster pets find their forever homes. As part of a free partnership program, rescues and shelters can seamlessly promote their potential adoptees directly (and via their foster networks) to the broader purrch community. The platform's easy-to-use marketing platform plays matchmaker by embedding the content of these prospective adoptees into the feeds of prospective pet parents.

"Our original vision for purrch was pretty simple – to give the growing pet community a safe place to make meaningful connections, engage in authentic conversations and of course, seek out a good laugh," said Vail Weymann, Co-Founder and CEO of purrch. "As our community has grown, we've recognized how important animal advocacy and pet welfare is to our members. It was a natural next step for us to provide those organizations with a prominent home on our platform."

Rescues and shelters have found themselves resource-constrained in the last year given the massive acceleration of pet adoptions due to the pandemic. The ability for these non-profits to keep up with this growing demand and maintain their on-going fundraising campaigns, all while staying in touch with their donors, foster network and alumni, has been a real challenge. The purrch platform provides these organizations with a much-needed turnkey solution, delivering community, and providing a deeper, more authentic way to engage with these networks.

"Purrch offers a unique space for pet people everywhere to come together and build a strong sense of community. At Rescue City we are always looking for new ways to reach more dog lovers and educate them on animal welfare," says Dana Kats, Executive Director at Rescue City. "We are very excited to be a part of purrch's platform, to share our work with a larger network of people, and to create meaningful connections with those looking to foster or adopt in our area."

"During our initial meeting with purrch it was clear how much love, passion and thought was put into creating this app," says Kristen Gerali, Founder of ALIVE Rescue. "ALIVE Rescue knew we needed to partner with purrch in order to help us network our hard-to-place animals and to connect with like-minded individuals. ALIVE Rescue is honored to be a part of this launch."

These partnerships are just the start of a dedicated effort that the company is focused on as part of its recent app relaunch. "We couldn't be more excited about the new branding, user experience and feature set on the new purrch app," said Ken Herbert, Co-Founder and CTO. "Being able to partner with such important organizations only makes our offering that much more valuable to our purrch community. We are excited about what the future holds."

purrch is available for free on the App Store.

About purrch

Purrch is a data-driven mobile app and online community designed to bring pet people of all types and locales together to meet, interact and share all of life's special pet moments in a safe and private environment. Through its pet-centered approach, purrch curates personalized content feeds for its members based on their pets' most important attributes. Purrch also provides a free marketing platform to pet rescues, adoption and advocacy groups, who are seeking a safe way to reach and interact with their respective communities.

About purrch's Partners:

About Adopt-A-Dog

Adopt-A-Dog, founded in 1981 by a group of three friends in Greenwich, CT. Adopt-A-Dog's mission is to save, socialize and secure loving homes for unwanted or abandoned dogs. We accomplish this by providing the highest standard of care for dogs in need with a particular focus on ensuring that all aspects of their overall health and well-being are addressed.

About PAWS

PAWS, the Progressive Animal Welfare Society, was started in 1967 by a dedicated group of friends. What started as a small rescue in Lynwood, WA has grown with a focus on education and advocacy, rehabilitating wild animals and finding homes for companion animals. In addition to adopting homeless cats and dogs into loving homes from shelters in Lynwood and Seattle, PAWS provides emergency care and rehabilitation services to orphaned and injured wild animals with the goal of restoring them into full health and returning them back to the wild. To date, they have cared for over 140,000 wild animals of 260 species. The organization has also made it their mission to educate youth and inspire compassionate action for animals.

About ALIVE Rescue

ALIVE Rescue is a Chicago-based no-kill animal rescue specializing in the old, unwanted, the sick, and forgotten. Founded in March 2008 as a rescue and safe haven for animals through the sole use of foster homes, ALIVE is now months away from opening a new shelter and sanctuary that will allow them to double the number of animals they are able to save. Believing that every animal has the right to a well-balanced, socialized and fulfilled life, ALIVE Rescue provides medical, behavioral, and physical support for animals despite their age, health and/or breed. They also promote sustainable living and caregiving within their communities by building awareness, appreciation, and respect for all animals and the environment.

About Rescue City

Rescue City is a foster-based dog rescue based in Brooklyn, NY. They are committed to saving the lives of dogs in need from underserved shelters. By conducting lifesaving rescue transport from open intake shelters they are able to save a large percentage of animals. Their dedicated foster network helps provide temporary safe homes for these dogs while Rescue City finds permanent, well matched homes.

