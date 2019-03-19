Purrfectly Portioned Pouches: Wellness® CORE® Unveils Single-Serve Pâté Recipes for Cats

TEWKSBURY, Mass., March 19, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- If another night of leftovers sounds unappealing to you, your cat may feel the same way! An independent survey of cat parents in the US recently found that fifty percent of cat parents don't serve an entire can of cat food in a single feeding, saving leftovers in the refrigerator for the next meal. However, the same study revealed that nearly one-third of pet parents have reported that their cat doesn't like refrigerated food. To help make every meal fresh from the first bite, Wellness® Natural Pet Food has introduced Wellness® CORE® Tiny Tasters™ single-serve pouches. Perfectly-sized at under two ounces, the new recipes mean no leftovers — controlling portions without skimping on flavor or freshness.

Wellness CORE Tiny Tasters provide grain-free, protein-packed flavor in a smooth pâté texture cats love in the convenience of single-serve pouch, which means no leftovers.

Wellness® CORE® is based on the nutritional philosophy that given their primal ancestry, cats thrive on a diet mainly comprised of meat. Each Wellness CORE Tiny Tasters pouch provides a grain-free, protein-packed flavor in a smooth pâté texture cats love. In six savory varieties with land and sea protein sources – Chicken, Duck, Tuna, Chicken & Beef, Chicken & Turkey and Tuna & Salmon – even the pickiest of eaters will find something to satisfy them.

"Talk to any cat parent, and you'll quickly learn how picky cats can be about their food! We often think about what flavor or form our cat prefers, but many of us don't consider how that food should be served, or at what temperature," said Lauren Buck, Associate Brand Manager at Wellness. "Our new Wellness CORE Tiny Tasters means no more refrigerating leftovers – instead, you can serve your cat the recipe they love, at a temperature they are comfortable with for a fresh, nutritious and tasty meal, every time."

The new easy-squeeze pouches also mean less hassle for kitty's mom or dad: just tear open and serve.

For cat parents also looking to add a protein-rich crunch to their cat's bowl, the brand is also expanding its popular line of kibble-plus recipes with Wellness® CORE® RawRev™ for cats. Cats are natural carnivores and Wellness CORE RawRev feeds their instinctual craving for raw protein. Made with high-protein, grain-free kibble and added pieces of 100% freeze-dried raw turkey liver, Wellness CORE RawRev creates a flavor-rich, nutrient-dense meal that supports lean muscle, healthy weight and a shiny, healthy coat. The raw meat pieces also provide a boost of protein, enzymes and minerals in their most natural state, giving cats the nutrition they need to thrive.

Wellness CORE RawRev for cats is available in Original and Indoor formulas.

Like all Wellness recipes, the new additions contain no artificial ingredients, colors or preservatives and are CATISFACTION GUARANTEED – meaning that Wellness Natural Pet Food is sure your cats will love the recipes, but just in case, any unused product in its original packaging, along with the purchase receipt can be returned to the store where it was bought for a full, no-questions-asked, refund.

Both Wellness CORE Tiny Tasters and Wellness CORE RawRev for cats will be available at select pet specialty retailers, independent retailers and online. They will also be on showcase at Global Pet Expo in Orlando, FL at Booth 1667. To learn more about the products and find an authorized retailer, visit www.wellnesspetfood.com and follow Wellness Pet Food on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

About Wellness®:

At Wellness, we're a family-owned company of pet parents on a mission to raise the bar in pet food, because we believe the right choice at mealtime forms the foundation of a long, happy life together. That's why we do things the right way, not the easy way—we are 100 percent focused on natural nutrition all the time, crafting our pet food and treats recipes that are carefully sourced and thoughtfully prepared. That means we use the finest, natural ingredients, ensure the highest quality standards, and create delicious recipes pets crave to make every mealtime count. Like you, we know that our pets provide us unconditional love, and providing uncompromising nutrition is one way we can do the same for them. To learn more about Wellness Natural Pet Food, visit wellnesspetfood.com and Facebook.com/WellnessPetFood, and find Wellness on Instagram and Twitter: @wellnesspetfood.

