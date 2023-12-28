PURRIT Launches Spacious SCUBIC Self-Cleaning Litterbox

As many self-cleaning solutions have limited space for cats, robotics company's new smart litterbox combines ample room with cutting-edge auto-cleaning

SEOUL, South Korea and NEW YORK, Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PURRIT, the pet-IT brand under the robotics company Valiantx, is thrilled to announce the North American launch of its new smart litterbox — SCUBIC — combining ample space for cats and cutting-edge self-cleaning capabilities to keep them healthy. Across the region, the solution has already garnered significant interest from cat lovers and the pet industry alike.

To learn more about SCUBIC, please visit: https://purrit.net/

Spacious SCUBIC Self-Cleaning Litterbox
Feline companions need spacious and efficient litter solutions, especially older or sick cats, but many available self-cleaning litterboxes offer limited space. Addressing this, SCUBIC provides a roomy design with 3.7 cubic feet of usable space, significantly more than many existing solutions.

"Animal behaviorists have found that litterbox size is a key factor for a cat's toilet environment," notes Taehyun Kim, CEO of PURRIT Valiantx. "Existing self-cleaning solutions don't give cats enough comfort and space, and many require cats to leap up to access it. SCUBIC is the answer — it helps our feline friends stay healthy and comfortable."

State-of-the-art cleaning designed around felines

Dual high-power UV-C lights under SCUBIC's robotic scoop thoroughly disinfect and self-clean the litter area to help cats stay healthy. To handle aerial disinfection, a plasma air circulation system effectively eliminates odors and kills 99.9% of harmful viruses and pathogens, such as colon bacillus.

To further help contain odors, a 4.2-gallon capacity litter tray allows cats the freedom to dig and bury their waste adequately. For aesthetic appeal, SCUBIC offers a sleek white cube-shaped design.

For cat lovers, by cat lovers: The PURRIT story

The journey to SCUBIC began when two stray cats in need of rescuing — Nurung-e and Ori — wandered into the Valiantx work lab in early 2020. They quickly became important team members and inspired the company to begin developing technologies that improved the lives of pets and their owners. In January 2021, the company launched the PURRIT brand and continues to research and develop solutions to help animals and humans to co-exist in harmony.

About PURRIT

PURRIT is the pet-IT brand under Valiantx, a robotics R&D company founded in 2018, that specializes in developing cutting-edge technologies aimed at improving the lives of pets and their owners.

For more information, please visit: https://purrit.net/

SOURCE Valiantx

