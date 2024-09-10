Purse Strings and Bernie's Book Bank Present: Money Talks - Mastering Money Fearlessly

Empower Your Financial Confidence at a Full-Day Event by Women, For Women

LAKE BLUFF, Ill., Sept. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Purse Strings, in partnership with Bernie's Book Bank, invites you to "Money Talks: Mastering Money Fearlessly," an empowering in-person event on October 25th in Lake County. This full-day experience is designed to help women take charge of their financial futures, connect, and get smart about money.

Featured Speakers:

Money Talks: Mastering Money Fearlessly is a one-day event for women to come together and get smart about money. imagine… Hearing success stories from women who have been in your shoes. Learning from financial professionals who focus on women. Getting to the specifics of divorce, running a business, investing, saving for retirement, and more. And all of this in a warm, relaxing, and engaging atmosphere where no one judges you, uses financial jargon, or focuses on how much money you have!

- Candy Wolf, CEO of "Irreplaceably You," will share her story of resilience and financial independence as a widow, highlighted in her upcoming book, *Lost and Found in Mexico: A Widow's Road to Recovery*.

- Ellen Rogin, a renowned money expert and financial intuitive, will guide attendees in transforming their relationship with money. Author of *Picture Your Prosperity* and featured on CNBC, ABC, NPR, TIME, and Oprah Magazine, Ellen will inspire you to create a happier, more abundant life.

The event also includes six panel discussions with Purse Strings Approved Professionals on topics like Managing Money, Navigating Divorce, and Women in Business, offering practical tools and access to experts who serve women.

Purse Strings empowers women with the financial confidence they need, while Bernie's Book Bank supports children's literacy. Together, they're dedicated to creating brighter futures.

Ladies, it's time to put yourself first! Tickets are limited—Learn more and register here.

About Purse Strings:

Purse Strings connects women with financial tools and vetted professionals who serve the female market.

About Bernie's Book Bank:

Bernie's Book Bank provides free quality books to underserved youth, fostering a love for reading.

Join us for a day of inspiration, learning, and empowerment—your financial future starts here!

SOURCE Purse Strings, LLC