Pursuant Hires Kacey Crawford as Vice President, Digital to Lead Digital Fundraising Practice

DALLAS, July 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Pursuant, a full-service fundraising agency, including its industry-leading SaaS platform, GivingDNA, proudly welcomes Kacey Crawford as vice president, digital. With nearly 20 years of experience serving nonprofit organizations, Crawford is aligned with the ever-evolving digital transformation and channel integration needed to drive constituent experience, greater loyalty, and mission-focused growth.

In her role as vice president, digital, Crawford will lead Pursuant's digital practice and serve as the senior strategist, partnering with our client strategy teams to bring best-in-class digital offerings that drive relationships and results for our clients.

"I am thrilled to bring my passion and practice of digital and integrated strategy to Pursuant and its valued clients," Crawford said. "I am excited to leverage the depth and breadth of my experience and deliver new innovation and growth."

Crawford has experience on both the client and agency side of the nonprofit spectrum. This blend of experience allows her to bring a unique perspective to defining and executing digital strategies. Most recently, she served as director of digital content strategy at Sierra Club, where she managed a cross-disciplinary team of digital strategists to optimize strategic initiatives for the organization. Her vision, strategies, and execution led to increased acquisition, retention, and revenue. The client program included strategic user and usability testing, social listening, and constituent digital experience optimizations, as well as refining the Sierra Club digital brand story.

Prior to that, Crawford led account management teams at CDR Fundraising Group, responsible for the development and execution of integrated marketing strategies and creative for legacy national nonprofits, and managed all digital strategies, non-premium direct response and integrated marketing for Paralyzed Veterans of America. "I'm delighted to welcome Kacey to Pursuant," said Pursuant evp, client strategy Jennifer Bielat. "Her two decades of service to the industry and the results she has been able to achieve are reflective of the passion and commitment she brings to her work. We're excited to have her on board and look forward to the impact she will make with our clients."

The Pursuant Group, is the only data-driven, full-service fundraising firm dedicated to helping nonprofits experience fundraising success. Founded in 2001, Pursuant partners with an expansive breadth of nonprofit organizations, leveraging GivingDNA for donor intelligence and insights, proven strategies, and award-winning creative to grow and sustain revenue.

Visit http://www.pursuant.com to learn how to target, engage, and influence your next best donor.

Media Contact: Jackie Graziano, [email protected] , 214-866-7700

SOURCE The Pursuant Group

Related Links

http://www.pursuant.com/

